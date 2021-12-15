ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Holiday Gift Ideas to Make Life Easier

By Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., LMFT
psychologytoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving through the pandemic for nearly two long years has given us opportunities to make our lives easier. Some new products and services out there can also make great gifts for friends and loved ones. If you are in a giving mood and looking for ideas, here are some...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Don't Hate Yourself for Hating the Holidays

Shunning popular and ostensibly cheerful celebrations feels disobedient and punishment-worthy. Hatred is almost never a deliberate choice but rather a coalescence of many factors within us. With their increased social, financial, and other expectations, holidays are a virtual trigger bouquet whose pain we turn upon ourselves. Feeling observed and judged...
CELEBRATIONS
WISH-TV

Smart home gift ideas for an upgraded life

You can make your home more tech savy with these devices your family didn’t even know they needed. Renee Lucas from LCS Heating and Cooling joined us today with a list of gift ideas that can add smart home features to any home. Ecobee thermostat. An Ecobee Smart Thermostat...
ELECTRONICS
WILX-TV

Local candy shop makes for a great gift idea

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Locally made chocolate and candies can make a great gift for nearly anyone on your shopping list. Fabiano’s Candies has been serving their customers delicious goodness since the 1920s. Check out their selection of handmade items from candied apples to decadent chocolates. Fabiano’s is today’s sponsor...
LANSING, MI
The Mountaineer

Gifts for the man in your life: 10 shop-local gift ideas to the rescue

Drawing a blank on what to get your husband for Christmas? Flummoxed over grandpa who has everything a man could want and more? Fretting over what to get your new son-in-law? Want to impress your boyfriend or give your teenage grandson a gift he’ll cherish forever?. Then this one...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Linkedin#Vas#House#Snowpiercer
KDVR.com

Holiday Shopping – Gift Ideas

Supply chains may be making holiday shopping more of a challenge this year, but a new survey finds shoppers are planning to spend about $250 per family member! Lifestyle Expert, Bethany Braun-Silva has a few family-focused gift ideas sure to satisfy those loved ones.
SHOPPING
9&10 News

Make Life Easier This Winter, Call M&H Cleaning

Hate those water spots when the kids track in snow with their boots?. Maybe you just don’t want to deal with cleaning the whole house before family comes over…. Well, I don’t blame you! Life is so much easier when someone can help tidy up your space!. M&H...
CADILLAC, MI
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

10 best gifts for book lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gifts any book lover will appreciate Shopping for a book lover? If you’ve already given plenty of books over the years, you might be looking for options that don’t simply contribute to their ever-growing library. For bibliophiles, reading is an immersive experience, so gifts that […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
psychologytoday.com

3 Tips for Choosing the Perfect Gift

Happiness from items with a positive social impact might not get old in the same way that those without an impact do. Gifts that involve something enjoyable in the future can be a source of positive anticipation and excitement. Our expectations are key in determining how much we enjoy receiving...
LIFESTYLE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Gift ideas for the pop culture fans in your life

The clock is ticking for holiday shopping and if you are still looking for some cool ideas for the pop culture lovers on your list, we’ve got ideas!. Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief at The Pop Insider joined host Tati Amare to showcase some of the hottest finds for the holidays.
SHOPPING
WWLP 22News

Great gift ideas for the yoga lover in your life

(Mass Appeal) – Our gift-giving week continues – this time with some fresh gift ideas for the yoga lover in your life! Amy Bourque from Transform at Amy Bourque is here with gifts that every yogi needs!
WORKOUTS
psychologytoday.com

Holidays with a Narcissist: 5 Things You Should Not Do

If a narcissist can sabotage a holiday event, chances are they will. Vulnerable narcissists will find fault with any effort made to bring joy. Grandiose narcissists may give lavish gifts as a way to prove their worth to others. Many of us are hopeful that this holiday season will be...
HEALTH
KIAH

Houston Happens – ‘Whatagift’! Check out the unique holiday gift ideas from Whataburger, the perfect gift ideas for the picky people in your life, addressing supply chain issues, and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Tuesday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has all of your gift ideas. From Whataburger, to Airbnb, to the perfect ideas for the picky people in you r life, she’s got you covered along with lifestyle experts.  Also, find out what’s being done to help the supply chain shortage so that […]
HOUSTON, TX
SPY

The 25 Best Gender-Neutral Gifts For Everyone

It might make the Baby Boomers uncomfortable, but it’s safe to say the younger generations are evolving past gendered gift guides. Gift ideas don’t need to revolve around anyone’s role in your life or whether they present as a man or woman. (And making Boomers uncomfortable is just a nice bonus for Gen Z.) No matter who you’re shopping for, we know it’s hard finding gifts they’ll actually like or use. The good news is, we’re all human. We can find other ways to relate to one another and don’t need to define someone in gendered terms to find something that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
psychologytoday.com

The One Essential Ingredient for a Happy Relationship

Research suggests that building a successful relationship involves first establishing trust. When a relationship is shaky on trust, partners are uncertain and on alert, which is stressful. A betrayal of trust, whether real or perceived, can cause damaging negative reactions. When trust exists, partners feel safe and are more likely...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mansfield News Journal

A Stroll Through the Garden: Raised beds make life easier

First time I saw this kind of idea was about 25 years ago and it was New Year’s Eve. It was dark but we could see from a few lights. My folks have a concrete patio behind their house and my dad had shoveled a path on the patio to the raised bed, hot frame. Dad reached down towards this little handle on a door and lifted this door up. You could see he had shoveled the snow off the top of the raised bed. He reached down into the raised bed with some scissors and cut a little bib lettuce, some spinach, some Swiss chard tops, and some parsley and put all the cuttings into a large bowl. Mom did not spend much time cleaning and cutting the greens but put them over the rest of the salad she had prepared. Then we ate a fresh salad on New Year’s Eve.
LEXINGTON, OH
psychologytoday.com

Is Someone Trying to Make You Feel Guilty?

Guilt is a feeling that you've done (or thought) something wrong and a need to improve things. Often, no matter how hard you try to give the guilt-provoker in your life what they’re asking for, it’s not enough. The person trying to provoke your guilt is often suffering,...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Prioritizing Gratitude at Christmas

Sometimes the gifts you receive aren't about you. Be rational—after an exchange you'll end up with a stronger relationship, at the very least. Use gifts as a starting point for a conversation. It just might deepen the relationship. Let's be honest. Christmas gift exchanges can quickly turn into moments...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy