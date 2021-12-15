Holiday Gift Ideas to Make Life Easier

First time I saw this kind of idea was about 25 years ago and it was New Year’s Eve. It was dark but we could see from a few lights. My folks have a concrete patio behind their house and my dad had shoveled a path on the patio to the raised bed, hot frame. Dad reached down towards this little handle on a door and lifted this door up. You could see he had shoveled the snow off the top of the raised bed. He reached down into the raised bed with some scissors and cut a little bib lettuce, some spinach, some Swiss chard tops, and some parsley and put all the cuttings into a large bowl. Mom did not spend much time cleaning and cutting the greens but put them over the rest of the salad she had prepared. Then we ate a fresh salad on New Year’s Eve.

LEXINGTON, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO