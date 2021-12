The USU Eastern men’s basketball team was on the court on Saturday afternoon to take on the Colorado Northwestern Community College Spartans. Coming off a win the Saturday before against the College of Southern Nevada, the Eagles were looking forward to keeping that momentum going against the Spartans. The game was very close all the way with just three points separating the two teams at the end with the Spartans taking the 79-76 win.

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO