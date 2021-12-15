ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Team Behind Gossip Girl Is Adapting the Sweet Valley High Books

By Jennifer Zhan
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis just in: Sweet Valley High is getting a TV adaptation from the duo that turned the Gossip Girl books into a hit show. Per Deadline, Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz are making a CW show called Sweet Valley, based...

