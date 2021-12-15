ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bucs, Chiefs back atop Super Bowl title odds

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEBQO_0dN1hMnI00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs have experienced some turbulence through the first 14 weeks of the NFL season but are back where they were in September — atop the list of favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay has won four consecutive games to reach 10-3 — tied with the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals for the best mark in the NFC. The Bucs are being offered at +425 by BetMGM to win the Super Bowl, slightly shorter than the +600 odds they had at the sportsbook through the first three weeks of the season.

Kansas City is riding a six-game winning streak, pulling even with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans at 9-4 in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Chiefs, who were also being offered at +600 in mid-September, are now listed at +550 by BetMGM.

Kansas City has pulled ahead of Tampa Bay at MaximBet, where the Chiefs are +500 and the Bucs are +600.

“We took a lot of sharp action on the Chiefs when they were struggling at the start of the season and had odds as high as 13-1,” said Lenny Estrin, head of MaximBet trading. “The Chiefs are our largest liability at this point, and they’re absolutely humming with the defense showing signs of life, so they are at the top of our futures board, for now.”

Both the Packers and Patriots are at +700 at both sportsbooks, while the Cardinals are +900 at BetMGM and +750 at MaximBet. Arizona lost on Monday night to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams opened the season at +2000 at BetMGM but were +800 after reeling off three consecutive victories to open the season. They are now being offered at +1000 as they sit a game behind the Cardinals in the NFC West.

The NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys are being offered at +1200 after opening the season at +2500. Going in the opposite direction are the Buffalo Bills, who were +900 in mid-September but have now slid to +1600 after consecutive losses.

Super Bowl Odds (BetMGM)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +425
Kansas City Chiefs: +550
Green Bay Packers: +700
New England Patriots: +700
Arizona Cardinals: +900
Los Angeles Rams: +1000
Dallas Cowboys: +1200
Buffalo Bills: +1600
Tennessee Titans: +2000
Los Angeles Chargers: +2500
Baltimore Ravens: +3000
San Francisco 49ers: +3000
Indianapolis Colts: +3500
Cleveland Browns: +4000
Cincinnati Bengals: +5000
Minnesota Vikings: +1000
Philadelphia Eagles: +10000
Denver Broncos: +15000

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

