Boise, ID

Skiers and snowboarders taking advantage of winter storm

By Lynsey Amundson
Idaho News 6
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhGOl_0dN1h4zT00

Bogus Basin opened for daily operations Dec. 10, and they have continued to accumulate 28 inches of fresh powder — something skiers and snowboarders have waited for.

"It's really powdery, and I love the snow and the aroma and the people and everyone has been so friendly today," said Justus Briggs, who was snowboarding at Bogus Basin.

With the front side of Bogus already open, Dec. 15 they are opening the Pine Creek Express Chair Lift on the backside. Night operations until 10 p.m. start this Friday, and with more snow in the forecast Bogus Basin officials expect to open more lifts and trails soon.

Although the snow was later than normal this year, skiers and snowboarders are taking advantage of all the fresh powder the last storm system brought.

"It's so awesome," Briggs said. "I missed snowboarding cause it is so awesome, so it is really thrilling and awesome to be up here."

For more information and updates on ski conditions at Bogus, click here .

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

