ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Swinney has message for the doubters

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0yrc_0dN1gqVr00

During his press conference Tuesday evening, Dabo Swinney had a message for those who are doubting him amid the changes on his coaching staff .

Swinney says if people don’t believe in him right now, in his 13th season as Clemson’s head coach – a tenure which has seen him lead the Tigers to two national championships, seven ACC Championships and 10 consecutive 10-plus-win seasons entering this year – then those people aren’t ever going to believe in him.

“I don’t pay attention to any of that. That’s the last thing I got time for,” Swinney said of those doubting him and the Tigers. “Again, as I said earlier, this is what I do for a living. Since 1993, I’ve been coaching football. I mean, all I can tell you – when I got this job in ’09, Clemson had not won an ACC Championship in 20 years. And I wasn’t a real popular hire. … When I got the job in ’09, Clemson hadn’t won 10 games in 20 years. When I got the job in ’09, Clemson hadn’t won a national championship since 1981.

“So, all I can say is if people don’t believe in me after 13 years of what they’ve experienced at Clemson, they ain’t ever going to believe in me. So, I have never worried about trying to please whatever – I wouldn’t even say the masses – the minority, I’ve never worried about that.”

Swinney says the only thing he worries about is doing what’s right for his program, loving his players and developing great men through the game of football.

Our vision of this program has never changed,” he added. “I’ve never been one to chase championships – I just chase hearts and just try to build great men through the game, and if we can do that, championships will come. And that’s never changed, never going to change. That’s the purpose of what we do.”

Swinney went on to say he feels Clemson is “the model program in college football” and reiterated that if people don’t have faith in him after everything the Tigers have accomplished during his time as head coach, then they never will.

“We’re going for our 11th 10-plus-win season in a row, and hadn’t had one in 20 years,” Swinney said. “And we’ve won seven conference titles in the last, what, 10 years or whatever it is. We’ve won two national championships and we’re an onside kick away from a third, and we beat the best of the best of the best of the best to do it, and we’ve done it the Clemson way.

“We, in my opinion, are the model program in college football. There’s nobody out there having the type of consistency that we’ve had, on and off the field — academically, and success on the field. So, I don’t really know what else to say. Again, if people don’t believe in me, they ain’t never going to believe.”

Christmas is right around the corner.  Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KX7bY_0dN1gqVr00

Comments / 2

Related
uticaphoenix.net

What Nick Saban said about Deion Sanders landing Travis Hunter,

Deion Sanders and Jackson State stunned the college football world Wednesday when it landed Travis Hunter, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite. Hunter was committed to Florida State, the alma mater of Sanders. Alabama football coach Nick Saban, who has been in commercials with Sanders,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Tigers#Acc Championships
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Deion Sanders’ special scooter is totally epic

Deion Sanders travels in style, no matter what he’s doing or where he goes. Still, his choice of scooter for Saturday’s Celebration Bowl was something even for him. Sanders has been using a motorized scooter to get around on the field before games as he continues to recover from foot surgery. In the past, he’s been using a more traditional scooter, but things were very different Saturday. Sanders’ vehicle of choice looked a lot more like a motorcycle than just a scooter — and yes, it had his name on it, too.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Peyton Manning News

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
NFL
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
CBS Sports

Urban Meyer firing: Incident with Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson led to Jaguars letting go of head coach

There was a common narrative in the wake of Urban Meyer's firing in Jacksonville that the final decision to move on from him was linked to public claims Wednesday by former kicker Josh Lambo that the coach kicked him in the preseason. However, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, owner Shad Khan already knew by the start of the week that he would be letting Meyer go just months into his tenure.
NFL
TMZ.com

Jimmy Smith Clowns Florida St. For Not Hiring Deion Sanders, 'Look At You!'

Jimmy Smith is dancing on Florida State's grave ... thanking the school for not hiring Deion Sanders in 2019 and clowning the program for now losing to the Jackson State headman on the recruiting trail. Smith took the hilarious shots at the 'Noles in a conversation with TMZ Sports this...
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy