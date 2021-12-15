ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Nov new home prices suffer biggest decline in 6 years

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s new home prices suffered the worst month-on-month slump since February 2015 in November, as tighter policies and a liquidity crunch in the property sector hurt demand,...

