Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville city leaders reject repeal of gas tax increase

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 6 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 8:40 p.m.:

The Jacksonville City Council has rejected the six-cent gas tax repeal with a 5-13 vote.

The increase was set to go into effect in January.

ORIGINAL STORY:

On Tuesday night City Council will hear emergency legislation to repeal the doubling of Jacksonville’s gas tax.

[ ‘We need to repeal what we did:’ Jacksonville councilwoman wants to reverse gas tax increase ]

Earlier this year, city leaders voted to double the gas tax from six cents to 12 cents, but there’s a new push to repeal the legislation just weeks before it takes effect.

The move comes as gas prices have increased over the last several months. The decision to repeal the bill is raising questions about how it could impact future infrastructure projects in our area.

The idea is to raise nearly $1 billion over the next 30 years to pay for infrastructure projects like the Emerald Trail, a new Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) Skyway, sidewalks and free up money from the city’s general fund for new septic tanks in under-served communities.

Clay, Nassau, Bradford and Putnam counties in Northeast Florida have a set gas tax of 12 cents, while St. Johns County remains at 6 cents.

Action News Jax Investigator Ben Becker will have more on the story on CBS47 at Noon.

[ RELATED: Jacksonville City Council approves gas tax increase ]

