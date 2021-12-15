Proxy RARBG List – A Discussion On Torrents

A proxy server is essentially a computer system that acts as an intermediary between websites and users. Proxy servers translate internet traffic between different networks. The purpose of a proxy server is to enhance online security, access websites and streaming services anonymously, improve internet performance and monitor and filter internet traffic. A proxy server’s main functions include authenticating internet traffic, modifying DNS requests, reducing time to access resources, controlling content accessed via the internet, restricting access to resources, blocking unwanted access and scanning for malware. Based on the context in which a proxy server is used, alternative names can include a firewall, an anonymizing server, anonymizing software or hardware, tunneling proxy or gateway.
