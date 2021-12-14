Through Item Santa, parents look to restore what COVID stole from Christmas

COVID-19 has taken a lot away from us, and in particular it has taken a lot away from children.

Being able to play outside with other children is a pivotal part of growing up and is important for social and physical development. This parent who wrote to the Item Santa is already concerned about their children’s mental health and how the isolation from the pandemic affected them, and they want to at least be able to provide a merry Christmas for their kids.

Christmas isn’t just celebrated on one singular day ― it’s enjoyed for an entire season leading up to Dec. 25. People decorate their houses with lights and lawn decor, spend time decorating a Christmas tree with their loved ones, build gingerbread houses, and give gifts in Secret Santas, Yankee swaps, and in particular, on Christmas Day. As much as the gifts aren’t everything, every child gets excited for Christmastime because of the presents they will find under the tree on Christmas morning. But for some parents, Christmas is an extreme financial burden.

This parent, along with their entire family, lost their jobs this past year. Now they are worried they won’t be able to afford Christmas gifts for their children.

“Christmas is one of the most anticipated days of the year for our children, and as a parent I want our children to have a happy Christmas every year, (not only) for the health of our children, but also for the harmony of family life,” this parent wrote.

So much has been taken away from their kids this year, and the last thing this parent wants is for Christmas to be taken away as well.

Now in its 55th year, the Item Santa fund helps to make Christmas brighter for the needy. To donate, clip the coupon in The Item and mail it, along with your check, to The Item Salvation Army Santa, 85 Exchange St., Lynn, MA 01901.

There is also a way to donate online through the Salvation Army at itemsanta.org.

All donations are listed in Item print editions through the month of December and into 2022, along with a brief message from each donor, if desired.

NOTE: The application period for aid from Item Santa has closed and The Item does not process applicants. All questions about the program and distribution of gifts should be directed to the Salvation Army at 781-598-0673.

