NJ Assembly committee advances series of bills to tighten gun laws

A New Jersey state Assembly committee has approved a package of bills aimed at tightening gun laws. New Jersey already has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, second only to California.

The bill would tighten the state’s gun storage law. Buyers would have to renew their purchaser identification card every four years and show proof that they took a safety course.

The legislation also bans the sale of .50 caliber firearms. Anyone who currently owns a .50 caliber gun can keep it, but it will have to be registered and the owner will have to pay a $50 fee.

Gun dealers would also be required to keep logs of ammunition sales and make them available to law enforcement.

Firearm owners who move to New Jersey from elsewhere would have to register the gun within 60 days and also get a purchaser ID card.

These bills will still need to advance in the state Senate before they can be approved. Senate President Steve Sweeney says that he supports some of the bills, but not all of them.