ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NJ Assembly committee advances series of bills to tighten gun laws

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwMbR_0dN1em9l00

A New Jersey state Assembly committee has approved a package of bills aimed at tightening gun laws. New Jersey already has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, second only to California.

The bill would tighten the state’s gun storage law. Buyers would have to renew their purchaser identification card every four years and show proof that they took a safety course.

The legislation also bans the sale of .50 caliber firearms. Anyone who currently owns a .50 caliber gun can keep it, but it will have to be registered and the owner will have to pay a $50 fee.

Gun dealers would also be required to keep logs of ammunition sales and make them available to law enforcement.

Firearm owners who move to New Jersey from elsewhere would have to register the gun within 60 days and also get a purchaser ID card.

These bills will still need to advance in the state Senate before they can be approved. Senate President Steve Sweeney says that he supports some of the bills, but not all of them.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sweeney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Gun Dealers#Gun Laws#Firearms#Nj Assembly#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy