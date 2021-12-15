ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (12/14)

kptv.com
 6 days ago

www.kptv.com

kptv.com

Monday evening FOX 12 weather forecast

Here is your FOX 12 forecast for the evening of Monday December 20th, 2021. Monday, December 20th, 3:30 P.M. It’s been a very wet day, but now rain has tapered off to scattered showers. We expect light showers to end overnight, to be replaced by partly cloudy skies, areas of fog, and scattered frosty spots. Of course you could come upon a wet road in the outlying area that freezes. Be careful tomorrow morning once again! Low temperatures end up between 30-35 in the metro area.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com

Monday evening weather forecast

The skies are clearing and will remain that way for the rest of the week. By Christmas Eve Day highs will be back into the low 80s and will remain very warm into next week. There will be nice travel weather throughout the whole holiday weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
yourcentralvalley.com

Monday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast

We’re starting the week with fog, but we’ll see more rain throughout the rest of the week. Our next chance of showers will mainly be for the North Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday. Everyone will see rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Expect rain for Christmas Day as well.
ENVIRONMENT
KFYR-TV

Evening Weather 12/20/21

Motorcycle club donates Strider bikes to McIntosh school. Will the direct flight from Las Vegas to Williston return in 2022?
ENVIRONMENT
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/21/2021

Today, cloudy with snow. Snow could be heavy at times (especially in the Eastern U.P.). High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. Tonight, some snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from...
MARQUETTE, MI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 12/21 Tuesday Morning Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not quite as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. Tonight: An offshore system grazes our area with a little rain. While it has trended slightly N&W — that is, slightly more towards our area — it does not appear to be a major threat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5atlanta.com

Tuesday morning weather forecast

It's cloudy, cold, and, and times, wet on this Winter Solstice. So far, there is only patchy light rain or misty conditions, but we'll begin to see a bit more rain lifting in from the south later this morning and into the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT

