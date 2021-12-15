Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (12/14)

Here is your FOX 12 forecast for the evening of Monday December 20th, 2021. Monday, December 20th, 3:30 P.M. It’s been a very wet day, but now rain has tapered off to scattered showers. We expect light showers to end overnight, to be replaced by partly cloudy skies, areas of fog, and scattered frosty spots. Of course you could come upon a wet road in the outlying area that freezes. Be careful tomorrow morning once again! Low temperatures end up between 30-35 in the metro area.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO