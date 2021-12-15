ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tucker: What kind of work environment is CNN running

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material...

video.foxnews.com

HackerNoon

What is R-CNN? - Summarizing Regions with CNN Features

RCNN was first proposed in a paper by (Girshick et al.) in the year 2013 and became very famous soon after. The system consists of multiple major modules and the combination of these modules gave a result that was better than SOTA at that time. On PASCAL VOC 2010–12 dataset, the RCNN method has achieved a significant mAP of \~53%. On the 200-class ILSVRC2013 dataset, RCNN achieved an improvement over the second-best 24.3%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Work Environment#Fox News Network#Llc
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
Fox News

AOC says it's 'delusional' to think Democrats will get reelected without liberal priorities like student debt

If Democrats think they're going to get reelected, they're "delusional," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed in a Twitter post Friday. The New York Democrat claimed that the party's failure to push through progressive priorities like student debt and the child tax credit, set to lapse at the end of the year means the party will likely lose its congressional majorities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Primetimer

Bret Baier lashes out at Fox News criticism: "The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox"

Appearing on Fox News' MediaBuzz, Baier -- now considered the face of Fox News' news operation after Chris Wallace's exit -- blasted critics like Don Lemon who said Fox News should no longer be considered a news operation and shouldn't be called on at White House news briefings. “I think that there’s emotion at play, there’s an effort figure out an angle at play,” Baier said. “The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox, and see the difference between Special Report and Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. Anybody who watches sees the difference.”
POLITICS
Fox News

Jen Psaki suggests Biden won't answer questions after Tuesday COVID speech: ‘It depends on what you ask’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday President Biden could take questions after his address on Tuesday but it "depends on what you ask." Biden will address the nation on Tuesday about the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus and what steps his administration plans to take. The White House has already offered a stark pronouncement for those who remain unvaccinated, saying they face a winter of "severe illness and death."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Will Cain: BLM will call you a racist for shopping at stores they have no problem taking money from

"Fox News Primetime" host Will Cain called out the Black Lives Matter "Black Xmas" campaign Monday for boycotting stores they have accepted donations from in the past. WILL CAIN: America can't escape the framework of skin color because instead of spreading cheer and joy this holiday season, Black Lives Matter is asking its followers to participate in segregation. They called their mission "Black Xmas." And its goal is pretty simple, fight "white supremacist capitalism." Now you're probably wondering what is white supremacist capitalism? And that also is simple: it's any business owned by a White person.
SOCIETY
Washington Times

Sarah Palin, still making sense after all these years

Former vice presidential contender and ex-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, speaking from Phoenix, Arizona, on America’s coronavirus chaos, called out the flip-flopping nature of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s science, the failure of the medical community to talk up natural immunity and the unconstitutional, unlawful aspects of a vaccine mandate. And...
PHOENIX, AZ

