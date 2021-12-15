Lufthansa Airlines Adds Direct Flight From Frankfurt, Germany To St Louis

Following tornadoes Friday that killed dozens of people across five states, federal regulators are investigating workplaces where people lost their lives. In the St. Louis area, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into the structural integrity of an Amazon warehouse that collapsed, killing six people. It was constructed using a technique that some experts say produces buildings not meant to withstand tornadoes. Also in the St. Louis area, local officials on Tuesday welcomed a new carrier to St. Louis Lambert International Airport. German airline Lufthansa will start offering non-stop flights between St. Louis and Frankfurt, Germany, in June. It’s the first service from St. Louis to continental Europe in nearly two decades, and it’s being hailed as a potential boon to economic growth. In Jefferson City, state officials released a revenue projection for the fiscal year that starts July 1 and will help shape Gov. Mike Parson’s next budget proposal. The forecast anticipates record general revenue of $11.4 billion, and with a surplus of cash on hand state officials are eyeing a variety of “big ideas.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO