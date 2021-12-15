University of Oklahoma health researchers studying wastewater to get ahead of COVID-19, flu outbreaks
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – University of Oklahoma Health researchers have been testing wastewater to find viruses, including the flu and COVID-19.
OU Health officials say they are finding high flu levels in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa.OSDH: 621 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma
Officials are worried COVID, the flu and other respiratory illnesses will spike simultaneously this winter.
“So, the real issue here is can we handle all this at once? Do we have the ability to handle all these patients, get them vaccinated, hospitalized if needed. That is our thing, that’s our concern,” said Phil Maytubby of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.
Researchers are testing wastewater to get ahead of outbreaks.Oklahoma girl placed on ventilator, fighting an illness after testing COVID-19 positive
Flu vaccination rates are low across the state, according to health officials.
Vaccine appointments for anyone five and older can be found the following ways:
- Visiting a local pharmacy or personal healthcare provider;
- Using the state’s Vaccine Scheduler Portal ;
- Visiting vaccines.gov ;
- Calling 211.
