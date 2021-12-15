ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Out at Portland

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Clarke (knee) is out for Wednesday's contest against...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis MRI reveal is bad news for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. Davis got injured on Friday night as the Lakers lost 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds.
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
Brandon Clarke
CBS Sports

Anthony Davis injury: Five big men the Lakers could pursue on the trade market to fill in for absent star

There's not exactly a good time to lose your All-NBA big man, but the Los Angeles Lakers really couldn't have asked for worse timing on Anthony Davis' latest injury. The NBA's recent COVID-19 outbreak has desperate teams nabbing every worthwhile free agent, so it's not as though the Lakers can easily look to the free-agent pool to find a replacement center while Davis recovers for the next month or so. Their own internal options aren't particularly appealing either. DeAndre Jordan lost his spot in the rotation for good reason before desperation got him minutes back. Dwight Howard is currently out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Two-way rookie Jay Huff has played just 13 minutes this season.
Blazer's Edge

Damian Lillard Calls Out Portland Media After Blazers Beat Hornets

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard had harsh words for members of the Portland media following his team’s 125-116 victory over the Charlotte Hornets last night. Lillard addressed his treatment during his near-season-long slump, and during Portland’s seven-game losing streak snapped by the victory. Evidencing a demeanor termed...
CBS Boston

Josh Richardson Back In Health And Safety Protocol; Celtics Rule Out 7 Players For Monday Night Vs. 76ers

BOSTON (CBS) — Like a number of teams around the NBA, the Boston Celtics will look to piece together a roster for Monday night’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston has seven players listed who have been ruled for the contest due to Health & Safety Protocols. On Sunday night, it was Celtics guard Josh Richardson who was added to Boston’s ever-growing list of players in the NBA Health & Safety Protocols. Richardson recently tested positive at the end of a five-game road trip last week and had to remain in Phoenix while the team returned to Boston. He was...
