NBA

Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Still out Wednesday

 6 days ago

Williams (ankle) is out Wednesday against the...

ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
CBS Sports

Anthony Davis injury: Five big men the Lakers could pursue on the trade market to fill in for absent star

There's not exactly a good time to lose your All-NBA big man, but the Los Angeles Lakers really couldn't have asked for worse timing on Anthony Davis' latest injury. The NBA's recent COVID-19 outbreak has desperate teams nabbing every worthwhile free agent, so it's not as though the Lakers can easily look to the free-agent pool to find a replacement center while Davis recovers for the next month or so. Their own internal options aren't particularly appealing either. DeAndre Jordan lost his spot in the rotation for good reason before desperation got him minutes back. Dwight Howard is currently out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Two-way rookie Jay Huff has played just 13 minutes this season.
Ziaire Williams
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a monstrous win against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Goff has tested positive and if he’s vaccinated, he would need to submit two negative tests...
Memphis Grizzlies
CBS Boston

Josh Richardson Back In Health And Safety Protocol; Celtics Rule Out 7 Players For Monday Night Vs. 76ers

BOSTON (CBS) — Like a number of teams around the NBA, the Boston Celtics will look to piece together a roster for Monday night’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston has seven players listed who have been ruled for the contest due to Health & Safety Protocols. On Sunday night, it was Celtics guard Josh Richardson who was added to Boston’s ever-growing list of players in the NBA Health & Safety Protocols. Richardson recently tested positive at the end of a five-game road trip last week and had to remain in Phoenix while the team returned to Boston. He was...
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Small schools do well in area basketball rankings

A reader raised an interesting question the other day: Why don’t we split our high school basketball rankings into large and small schools?. After all, that’s how we do it with our football rankings, with one set for teams in Classes 1A through 3A, and another for 4A through 6A. The thought of splitting our basketball rankings thusly has occasionally crossed my mind.
ClutchPoints

Grant Hill tells Klay Thompson harsh truth about his Warriors return

NBA legend Grant Hill got honest with Klay Thompson ahead of his highly-anticipated Golden State Warriors return. Warriors fans have been waiting for Thompson to finally step inside the court and reunite with his Splash Brother Stephen Curry. It is yet to be determined when the All-Star shooting guard will...
NBA

