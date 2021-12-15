FDNY fights 3-alarm blaze in the Bronx; two civilians injured
PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — Firefighters battled a blaze in the Bronx after a building caught fire and spread to a second structure, FDNY officials said.
The FDNY got a report of the three-alarm fire at a Mead Street residence at about 7:46 p.m.
Two civilians sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated on scene, officials said.
