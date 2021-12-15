ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

FDNY fights 3-alarm blaze in the Bronx; two civilians injured

By Sarah Vasile
 6 days ago

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — Firefighters battled a blaze in the Bronx after a building caught fire and spread to a second structure, FDNY officials said.

The FDNY got a report of the three-alarm fire at a Mead Street residence at about 7:46 p.m.

Two civilians sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated on scene, officials said.

