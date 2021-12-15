ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Judge linked to racial slur video says sedative left her with ‘zero recollection’

By Dionne Johnson, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MqYn2_0dN1cTY600

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana judge is under fire after a video recorded at her home containing the use of a racial slur surfaced following a foiled car break-in attempt.

The video was recorded after Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet said she and her family were victims of an armed burglary at their upscale Bendel Gardens home over the weekend.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Paul Mouton said Monday that responding officers who arrested 59-year-old Ronald Handy in the incident, found no sign of a weapon. Handy has been charged with two counts of simple burglary and was being held Tuesday in the Lafayette Parish Jail on a $10,000 bond, police said.

It’s not yet clear who recorded the video or how it wound up on social media, but Odinet did confirm that it was from inside her home, according to Nexstar’s KLFY.

The video consists exclusively of security camera footage of the break-in attempt. In the video, a couple of voices can be heard using a racial slur while reacting to the footage. None of the people heard speaking can be seen in the video.

How to help tornado victims: Nexstar relief drive benefitting American Red Cross

In a response to criticism over the recording of racist language, Odinet said: “I was given a sedative at the time of the video. I have zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it.”

“Anyone who knows me and my husband, knows this is contrary to the way we live our lives,” she continued. “I am deeply sorry and ask for your forgiveness and understanding as my family and I deal with the emotional aftermath of this armed burglary.”

On Friday, several officials blasted the video, with some calling on Odinet to step down.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory issued the following statement:

“I am disgusted and appalled by the recent reports involving a local judge. This type of language is hurtful, divisive, and unacceptable. The fairness and objectivity of our courts are the foundation of our legal system. It is my hope that the judge will do what is best to help the community heal and move forward.”

LAFAYETTE MAYOR-PRESIDENT JOSH GUILLORY
Oklahoma City woman arrested after leaving children home alone while at bar

The chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party is calling for Lafayette City Judge Michelle Odinet’s resignation in the wake of the racial slur video.

“We will not tolerate bigotry from the bench. Fairness and impartiality cannot coexist with racism; Lafayette needs a new Judge,” said Louisiana Democratic Party Chair Katie Bernhardt in a press release. “I call on Judge Odinet’s immediate resignation.”

Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas said that an “ineffectual and weak apology would not suffice” for Odinet’s response to the video, and issued a lengthy statement that read, in part:

Before I was elected the first African American to a Citywide seat in the City of Lafayette, I was a proud black man. Even at this mature stage of my life, this language still hurts me to my core. I am certain that most people of color share my pain when the N word is used to describe us. With that being said, I’m sure that people of color will find it impossible to trust that they will be treated fairly and equally when they have to stand for judgment before Judge Odinet. This type of language cannot be accepted or tolerated by anyone, especially those who serve as leaders in our city.

I understand that a burglary was taken place, and that’s a strenuous circumstance. Nonetheless, it is during tough situations that our character is revealed. The usage of the N word to describe any individual is not only deplorable, it is revealing of racial prejudice, let alone from such an high representative of our judicial system.

Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
New Pittsburgh Courier

Judge caught yelling racial slurs in viral video, blames medication

Home video exposed a Louisiana judge’s at-home racial slur use, now she’s saying she was sedated while it was all being caught on tape. According to reports, the incident all stemmed from an alleged attempted burglary at the home Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet early Saturday morning (December 11). Footage of the suspected thief was caught on home security cameras, and members of the Odinet family gathered to rewatch and narrate it over the weekend.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims jailed Capitol riot suspects’ own public defenders call them ‘white supremacists’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Thomas
News Talk 1490

After N-Word-Laced Home Video, Louisiana Judge Asks For ‘Understanding’ And ‘Forgiveness’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As long as there are racist judges in the courtroom, Black people who find themselves in a position where they are facing down the U.S. justice system can never be truly assured their cases will be handled fairly and objectively. That’s why whenever judges are proven to have contempt for Black people, in or outside of their courtrooms, we immediately call for them to be removed lest an alleged offender of the melanin-rich variety ends up with their lives in a negro-hating court officer’s Klan-ish hands.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Police officer sacked for racial slur found during murder photos investigation

A police officer has been sacked after an investigation into photos taken of two murdered sisters found that he had used a racial slur in a text. PC Harry Chandler, who was an officer in the Metropolitan Police, used the racially offensive word “p***” in a WhatsApp message to another police officer. He was discussing which area of London to rent a flat in, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. The slur was revealed during an investigation into photographs taken of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley in 2020. Two Metropolitan Police officers, Jamie Lewis and Deniz...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedative#Recollection#Racism#Lafayette City Court#Lafayette Police Sgt#Nexstar#American Red Cross
KLFY News 10

Attorney: Judge Odinet is considering resigning from the bench

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The attorney representing embattled Lafayette City Judge Michelle Odinet says she is considering resigning from the bench. “She’s certainly heard the calls for her resignation from the governor, community leaders, and other lawyers. That’s at the top of the list of things she’s considering at this point,” said attorney Dane Ciolino. […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
brproud.com

Congressman Carter calls for Lafayette judge’s resignation

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Congressman Troy A. Carter has issued a statement calling for the resignation of Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet. “I am absolutely disgusted after watching the video taken in Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet’s home. It is unacceptable for anyone, regardless of the circumstances, to use racial slurs.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KFOR

KFOR

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy