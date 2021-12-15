Virginia Beach helping eligible homeowners replace defective HVAC equipment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation are seeking to help eligible, local homeowners replace their defective HVAC equipment through a new program.



The Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program aims to help make home rehabilitation more affordable for low to moderate-income homeowners in the city.



Through the program, loans and grants are provided to eligible applicants for emergency home repairs. City officials clarified that the program is NOT intended for making routine maintenance repairs to systems or equipment.

Eligible emergency activities through the program include replacing defective air conditioning equipment; correcting electrical, gas and plumbing hazards; correcting defective roof/ceiling assemblies in life-threatening situations; and making accessibility and usability modifications.

Assistance is provided based on the availability of funding to applicants who meet income and other eligibility requirements. Program details can be found HERE .

