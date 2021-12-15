Snapchat Debuts Standalone Video Editing App Story Studio

Over the past year or so, Pinterest has been attempting to shift its focus away from being just an image pinboard — a home to static images used to inspire purchases and plans. Instead, Pinterest now sees its potential as a platform for creators who can share their ideas in video format — whether that’s recipes, DIY craft projects, home décor ideas, beauty tutorials, fashion ideas or anything else. To capitalize on this activity, Pinterest this spring launched Ideas Pins — a video-first feature that lets creators tell their stories using editing tools like voiceovers, music, transitions and other interactive effects. More recently, Pinterest rolled out a new way for users to browse these videos in a TikTok-like “Watch” tab, where it encouraged participation with $20 million in creator awards.
Comments / 0