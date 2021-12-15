ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snapchat Debuts Standalone Video Editing App Story Studio

Cover picture for the articleSnapchat has launched a new video editing app called Story Studio. The iOS app, which is a separate app from Snapchat, is designed to give creators tools for editing vertical videos, such as those uploaded to its Spotlight feed. Story Studio was first announced in May by the app’s...

TechCrunch

Pinterest invests in creator tools with acquisition of video creation and editing app Vochi

Over the past year or so, Pinterest has been attempting to shift its focus away from being just an image pinboard — a home to static images used to inspire purchases and plans. Instead, Pinterest now sees its potential as a platform for creators who can share their ideas in video format — whether that’s recipes, DIY craft projects, home décor ideas, beauty tutorials, fashion ideas or anything else. To capitalize on this activity, Pinterest this spring launched Ideas Pins — a video-first feature that lets creators tell their stories using editing tools like voiceovers, music, transitions and other interactive effects. More recently, Pinterest rolled out a new way for users to browse these videos in a TikTok-like “Watch” tab, where it encouraged participation with $20 million in creator awards.
Big Run Studios Debuts Word Star, the App Store’s First Real Cash Word Wheel Game

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021-- Award winning, hit mobile games developer and publisher Big Run Studios, today announced the launch of Word Star, the App Store’s first word wheel game that lets players win real cash. As the studio’s sixth game since being founded in 2019, Word Star continues the momentum by featuring its popular, jet-setting character, Chelsea, who inspires fans around the world. Word Star lets players show off their smarts as they compete in quick rounds, solving simple puzzles by swiping fast to create fun, easy words.
gamepolar.com

Fb and Snapchat Are Nonetheless Monitoring Customers Who Have Choose-Out of App Monitoring on iOS

Apple launched iOS 14.5 earlier this 12 months and it introduced a boatload of latest additions to the desk. It additionally emphasised vastly on consumer privateness and safety with the introduction of App Monitoring Transparency. The brand new function allowed customers to opt-out of being tracked by apps in addition to different providers. Nonetheless, a brand new report cash that Snapchat and Fb are nonetheless monitoring customers who’ve opted out of monitoring on iPhone. Scroll all the way down to learn extra particulars on the topic.
tweaklibrary.com

Tips To Edit Your YouTube Videos

The widespread use of social media is now one of the techniques being used by numerous business entities to grow their respective enterprises. YouTube is one such social media tool that might assist you in expanding your business globally. It is a video-sharing software that has billions of users because more than 300 hours of films are uploaded every minute to this social media platform, making it a terrific tool to strengthen and grow your brand online. YouTube channels enable you to receive a lot of internet visibility and share your material with a global audience. All you have to do now is set up your account and make YouTube videos about your business that you can simply upload to your channel. These videos would represent your company and allow a large number of people to learn about it. In this article we are going to provide you with some useful tips to edit your YouTube Videos professionally using any common YouTube video editor.
pocketnow.com

Facebook and Snapchat use App Tracking Transparency loophole to track users, claims report

Apple rolled out its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature in iOS 14.5, and the many large companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, and even Snapchat have been affected with less revenue. The update focuses on cutting down user tracking, and providing less anonymous data to companies, making it harder to track people on an individual basis and show more personalized ads and paid recommendations.
Elite Daily

Check Out Your 2021 Snapchat Highlights In A Personalized Year End Story

The new year is just around the corner, which means it’s time to wrap up 2021. Thankfully, Snapchat unveiled its Year End Story for 2021 on Tuesday, Dec. 14, giving users across the globe the ability to relive the past year in videos. The annual Story features a compilation of all your highlights on Snapchat in 2021, such as clips of your vacays, furry friends, and more. To take a look back at the year with your favorite videos, here’s how to get your year in review on Snapchat with your Year End 2021 Story.
TrendHunter.com

Creator-Focused Video Editing Apps

American social media company Snap Inc. has announced the launch of Story Studio, a stand-alone video editing app that intends to give Snap Chat creators greater control over their vertically-filmed videos. Alongside a suite of traditional video editing tools, the new app allows users to include additional text, add trending...
makeuseof.com

How to Edit Videos Using the Photos App on a Mac

Even if you take good videos, you might need the help of video editing tools to make them stand out online. You can use these tools to emphasize and highlight different elements or add focus to certain details, making them pop from the background. Many Mac users are unaware that...
Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is getting a new feature to enhance photos

The past few weeks have seen a flurry of rumors surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S22 series — and this is likely to continue leading up to the launch of the phone. The newest Galaxy S22-related rumor comes courtesy of South Korean publication iMaterial, which seems to have chanced upon a hitherto unheard-of camera feature on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Apple Insider

Popular photo editing app Pixelmator Photo makes its debut on iPhone

Pixelmator Photo is now available for the iPhone, bringing 30 desktop-class color adjustments, support for more than 600 RAW image formats, and machine-powered tools to the palm of your hand. In 2019, AppleInsider praised Pixelmator Photo as a professional-class photo editor available for iPad. Now, the developers are bringing one...
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy buyer's guide: The best Samsung phones at every price in 2021

As much as Google would like to lead in the space, the Android hardware conversation is all but defined by Samsung. The Korean manufacturer is the go-to for tons of shoppers, so much so that "Android" and "Galaxy" are synonymous to many. It also offers roughly six million different models, with prices from just over a hundred bucks to well into four-digit territory. So if you're looking to buy, how do you choose? Here, we break down your options — from super-premium to the bare necessities.
