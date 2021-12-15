ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspect in 5-year-old’s murder appears in court, updates from inside the courtroom

By Chuck Williams
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrC4W_0dN1ZxnJ00

UPDATE 3:50 p.m. 12/14/21: The hearing has ended, suspect Jeremy Tremaine Williams has been escorted out of the courtroom.

UPDATE 3:33 p.m. 12/14/21: The hearing is starting.

Sheriff Heath Taylor drew comparisons to the 2002 murder of Russell County 12-year-old Brett Bowyer, who was found dead in a shallow grave off of US 431.

“Of course he was 12 and she was just five, but neither one of them deserved what happened to them,” Taylor told News 3.

Williams is being represented by appointed attorney Chuck Floyd of Phenix City.

Williams tells Judge David Johnson he does not want an attorney, despite that Johnson appointed Floyd.

Floyd asks for a gag order saying, “I already know the publicity this case is getting.” The judge issued a preliminary gag order, parties are not allowed to make statements to the press. Parties are also not allowed to discuss facts and evidence at this time.

Chief Deputy Assistant District Attorney Rick Chancey says this is a multi-jurisdictional case and he has no control over what other jurisdictions do.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — Jeremy Tremaine Williams has been charged with Capital Murder in the death of five-year-old Kamarie Holland.

Williams is currently sitting in the courtroom, awaiting a hearing to start in front of Circuit Court Judge David Johnson. It has been scheduled for 3:30.

Coming into the courtroom, Sheriff Heath Taylor told News 3 this has been a difficult day and one of the toughest ones he’s worked in a 35-year law enforcement career.

He is under heavy guard from Russell County Sheriff’s Deputies and is shackled, wearing a bulletproof vest.

Holland, went missing in Columbus early Monday, Dec. 13 and was found dead in an abandoned Phenix City home later Monday night.

Previous reports

Dec. 13: Missing five-year-old in Columbus Dec. 13: Columbus Police cancel alert for missing child, Kamarie Holland Dec. 14: Body of missing 5-year-old found. Suspect in custody Dec. 14: Suspect charged with capital murder following discovery of missing 5-year-old’s body in Phenix City Dec. 14: Russell County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in girl’s murder has other incidences of alleged violence against children Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holland#Wrbl#Capital Murder#Circuit Court#Russell County Sheriff#Columbus Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect charged with capital murder in death of missing Georgia 5-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A 5-year-old girl from west Georgia reported missing has been found dead in Alabama. Columbus police department issued a critical missing child alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland on Monday. Holland was last seen that morning near Bowman Street in Columbus. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WTVM that Holland’s body was found in Alabama.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC26

Parents of suspected Michigan school shooter appear in court

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School shooting suspect, appeared in court Tuesday for a probable cause conference. The hearing was adjourned so prosecutors and defense attorneys could go through more evidence. A preliminary exam was set for Feb. 8, 2022, and the defense attorneys said they plan to file a motion on bond.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrbl.com

BREAKING: Body of missing 5-year-old found. Suspect in custody

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The body of a missing 5-year-old girl that drew a frantic search over the last 24 hours was discovered in Phenix City, Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis has confirmed to News 3. A suspect is currently in custody in the Russell County Jail...
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS Baltimore

21-Year-Old Sentenced To 50 Years In Baltimore Bartender’s Murder

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was sentenced Friday to life, with all but 45 years suspended, in the first-degree felony murder of a Baltimore bartender, plus five consecutive years for the crime of gang participation resulting in death. Malik Mungo was convicted in October of first-degree felony murder, robbery and gang-related charges in the 2017 shooting death of Sebastian Dvorak. “Today’s sentencing brings this sad story to a close,” Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a statement. “We hope it provides a measure of solace to he family of Sebastian Dvorak.” Dvorak was robbed and shot in the chest in...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOV 9

Burton makes court appearance in connection with 3-year-old's death

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — The man charged in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy appeared virtually in Wintersville County Court on Monday afternoon. A preliminary hearing was held for Andrew 'Magic' Burton who is charged with negligent homicide, endangering children, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTVM

Funeral arrangements set for 5-year-old murder victim

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Columbus 5-year-old who was kidnapped from her mother’s home and was found dead in Phenix City. Kamarie Holland, who wanted to be a princess when she grew up, was found Monday night in the suspect’s abandoned home - after being reported as missing by her mother on Monday morning.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WKBN

WKBN

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy