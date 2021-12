The Quiet Council Faces New Challenges in Marvel’s Immortal X-Men Ever since the Dawn of X began, the members of the Krakoa’s Quiet Council have worked together to act in the best interests of mutantkind. It hasn’t always been easy. But next year, the council will face its greatest challenge yet in a new series that picks up where Inferno leaves off. Marvel has shared the first details for Immortal X-Men, which promises to reveal new secrets about mutant history that threaten Krakoa’s future.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO