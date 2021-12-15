Two women robbed at gunpoint in Culver City, suspects outstanding

CULVER CITY (CNS) — Police investigated two armed robberies in Culver City Monday, after two women reported being robbed at gunpoint in two separate incidents.

The first victim told told police she was approached by suspects in an SUV, at around 6:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Hayden Avenue and Higuera Street, near the Culver City Stairs, according to the Culver City Police Department.

The driver of the SUV demanded money from the woman while the second suspect, who was seated in the backseat, pointed a rifle at her, she told police. The victim gave the suspects her fanny pack, which contained her phone and wallet.

The second robbery occurred shortly after the first in the area of Eastham Drive and Stellar Drive, with the victim giving the suspects her phone, police said.

The suspects were described as men in their 20's, in an SUV that was described as possibly being blue. No further details were available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact CCPD Sgt. Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram