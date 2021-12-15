ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Schools ‘need to be creative’ to handle staffing shortages

By Alexandra Limon
WDHN
WDHN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Idexm_0dN1Zg2C00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — From teachers to bus drivers, many schools around the country just don’t have enough employees. The shortages have forced some schools to temporarily return to virtual learning, something that could happen more often if rising winter COVID cases make shortages worse.

“Some have left because the pay is so inadequate and the work hours are so irregular,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said the money Congress approved in the coronavirus aid packages should help keep students in the classroom.

“In the short term we need to make sure we have enough staff, maybe bringing back retired teachers and help incentivize that,” Cardona said. “Getting experienced teachers in there is helpful.”

Some districts are considering allowing retired teachers, or those nearing retirement, to work while also receiving their pensions.

Brown said ensuring all students and staff are vaccinated is also critical.

“I think school systems need to be creative,” Brown said. “Some people have left the profoession because they’re concerned about their health.”

GOP Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania said enforcing mandates could backfire.

“This idea of vaccine mandates has become a political battle,” Kelly said. “I don’t think it’s a policy battle. Once you tell someone you’re going to have to do this they start to back off.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - DothanFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
KGW

Staffing shortages are plaguing school districts. How did we get here?

PORTLAND, Ore. — This year more than ever, school districts across Oregon, Washington and the rest of the country are struggling to fill positions. It's a problem across the board, from teaching positions to office staff. Frustration is spilling over. On Monday, teachers across the Portland Public School District demonstrated...
PORTLAND, OR
thewestfieldnews.com

Classroom staffing shortages have administrators filling in

WESTFIELD — Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski had to use a rerun from September for his Dec. 2 Superintendent’s Spotlight on WSKB Radio and Westfield Community Television, after being called in that morning to fill in for staff shortages in the schools. “We are short-staffed. I’m helping out at the schools today,”...
WESTFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
9News

District staff help in classrooms as Aurora Public Schools faces staffing shortage

AURORA, Colo — The substitute teacher pool and support staffing numbers are so low around Colorado, school districts are getting creative with finding fill-in help. In Aurora, sometimes it’s the superintendent. “Aurora Hills Middle School is his assignment---on Tuesdays,” chief communications officer Patti Moon said. From administrators...
AURORA, CO
snntv.com

Sarasota County Schools reach out to parents amidst staffing shortages

SARASOTA (SNN)-- With recent staffing shortages in Sarasota County Schools, the district is getting creative in its recruitment efforts. “We are trying to think outside of the box to recruit for all of our instructional and none instructional positions," School recruiter, Rashea Johnson said. With about 25 instructional positions open,...
SARASOTA, FL
cnycentral.com

Oswego schools go remote due to teacher, bus driver staffing shortage

OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Oswego City School District will go remote starting Friday because of staffing shortages, a rise in COVID-19 cases, and quarantines. Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said in a letter to the community there is a high number of shortages among transportation, instructional, and non-instructional staff members. There have also been 60 new COVID-19 cases in the district since Sunday along with 75 people in quarantine across the district.
OSWEGO, NY
The Baltimore Sun

Longer holidays, job fairs, eased qualifications; how Baltimore-area schools are coping with substitutes shortages

Baltimore-area school systems, faced with overextended teachers and a shortage of substitutes, are adopting a myriad of strategies to ease the pressure they say the coronavirus pandemic is placing on educators’ shoulders this academic year. Public school officials and union leaders say that despite students returning to the classroom, this school year is far from normal. In addition to ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#School Systems#Weather#Covid#Democrat#Congress#Gop#Nexstar Media Inc
13 WHAM

RCSD redoubles recruiting efforts due to staffing shortages

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is facing a worker shortage crisis and is now redoubling its recruiting efforts. District leaders held a meeting Thursday with some community partners, including Mayor-elect Malik Evans, to talk about ideas in how to recruit people looking for jobs. RCSD Superintendent...
ROCHESTER, NY
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota Schools Need Training to Handle Bullies of LGBTQ+ Students

LGBTQ+ students in North Dakota reportedly do not have enough support from bullies in school. A new study recently concluded that more needs to be done in North Dakota schools to support LGBTQ+ students. According to Public News Service, the North Dakota Community Uplift Program reports that "nearly 60% of LGBTQ+ students say they've been bullied on school grounds." And, while many North Dakota students are affected, it was reported that "only 13% of responding districts require staff training on LGBTQ+ culture."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

School districts across the US are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and surge of COVID as cases of Omicron variant doubles in just 24 hours

School districts across the nation are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and a surge of COVID as cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has doubled in just 24 hours ahead of the holiday break, according to reports. On Friday, Prince George's County in Maryland became the...
EDUCATION
WHEC TV-10

RCSD superintendent lays out plans to address staffing shortage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Like so many other school districts across the nation, the Rochester City School District is desperately looking to hire people to fill nearly two-dozen open jobs. News10NBC talked to the Superintendent about her new "Each One, Reach One" Initiative, and how a group of community...
ROCHESTER, NY
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat school board further discusses special education staffing shortage

Officials with the Steamboat Springs School District reiterated Wednesday that the district is meeting requirements laid out in student individual education plans despite being short staffed. “I review every IEP and document that comes through our district, making sure that we’re in compliance,” said Anne-Marie Williams, director of exceptional student...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
WDHN

WDHN

100
Followers
137
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at WDHN, we're dedicated to providing reliable news coverage #ForTheWiregrass, including Dothan, Enterprise, and our local communities.

 https://wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy