Facing Strict Regulation And Falling Profits, Is Qingci's IPO Untimely?

By The Bamboo Works
 6 days ago
Qingci Games has priced its Hong Kong IPO at the bottom of its range, raising $122 million. Company’s valuation looks relatively pricey when compared with peers. Hong Kong is welcoming its first mobile game listing of the year with Qingci Games Inc. (6633.HK), as 2021 looks set to go down as...

