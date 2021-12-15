Facing Strict Regulation And Falling Profits, Is Qingci's IPO Untimely?

General Mills Inc. stock fell 1.5% in Tuesday premarket trading after the food company reported fiscal second-quarter profit that missed expectations. Net income totaled $597.2 million, or 97 cents per share, down from $688.4 million, or $1.11 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 99 cents missed the FactSet consensus for $1.05. Sales of $5.024 billion were up from $4.719 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $4.839 billion. General Mills said operating profit fell 13% to $800 million due to inflation and supply chain disruption. Still, the company expects elevated COVID-19 at-home dining behaviors and pet food spending to continue. General Mills brands include Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and Blue Buffalo pet food. General Mills now expects full-year organic net sales to rise 4% to 5%, up from previous guidance for a decline of 1% to 3%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $18.291 billion, implying 0.9% year-over-year growth. General Mills stock has gained 15.3% for the year while the S&P 500 index is up 21.6% for the period.

