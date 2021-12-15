ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Baby Cow Couldn't Stop Crying Until He Met New Best Friend In Heartwarming Viral Video

By Candace Annette Powell
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lewvp_0dN1YI0f00

Farm life can bring plenty of odd couples. Goats and cattle make great companions and serve to break the parasite life cycle. According to Hobby Farms , there's virtually no food competition and they actually work in unison to clear pastures. Sometimes bovine and goats get along so well, they become the best of friends. Such is the case with two Northern California farm rescues, Buckley and Ralphy.

"He was scared," animal owner Leslie said of Scottish highland cow Buckley in a viral video tweeted by The Dodo. "He cried. He cried for like, three days straight. He cried so bad, he couldn't even cry anymore."

She continued: "Buckley came to me at five weeks and he came to me heartbroken. He missed his mom so much. I felt horrible. I just thought 'this poor little calf doesn't know what happened to him'. I tried my best to be all I could for him. I slept in the barn with him, but nothing seemed to calm him. He wasn't eating. I couldn't get him to take a bottle."

Her daughter had the idea to get a baby goat so Buckley would have someone to grow up with.

"And I thought, 'well that might not work but if it doesn't, now I have two babies that are going to be crying.'"

They gave it a try with a mini Nubian goat named Ralphy and Buckley's behavior changed almost instantly. Leslie described the cow's change as "night and day," adding it was a "180 degree turn when Ralphy came into the picture. Ralphy really saved Buckley in the long run."

She said that Buckley's "very connected" to Ralphy but in the best of ways.

"The fist time I ever heard him 'moo' was when he was separated from Ralphy," she said. "I never heard him moo when they were together. They're always together. If one doesn't want to leave the stall, neither will."

Even four years into their bond, Leslie said if Buckley can't find Ralphy, he moos in a panic as if to ask where his friend went. "He'll get upset until he sees him and then he goes 'oh there you are' and goes right back to doing whatever."

Now the two play together everyday.

"It's just very cute how no matter where they are, they're always within 20 feet of each other," she said.

You can follow Buckley and Ralphy's adventures on Instagram and TikTok .

Comments / 12

Christine Fuchs Hinerman
5d ago

Just Beautiful! Glad he's got a Furever Friend & Living the Good Life. God Bless The Boys.

Reply
6
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Dog Lost For Weeks Can’t Believe Mom And Dad Are Here To Get Her | The Dodo

Dog lost for weeks has the most amazing reunion with Mom and Dad. For updates on Ashley and her family, check them out on Facebook: http://thedo.do/brittneynovickis, and on TikTok: http://thedo.do/brittneyannenovic. Special thanks to Halifax Humane Society for helping to reunite them, you can follow them on Facebook: http://thedo.do/halifaxhumanesociety and on...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#New Best Friend#Viral Video#Hobby Farms#Scottish#Nubian
Upworthy

Powerful video of a Mom calming her angry 5-year-old kid by repeatedly telling him 'I love you'

Anyone who's seen a child seeth with anger knows how hard it can be to calm them down. A video of a mother calming her angry son with a heart-to-heart talk is winning hearts on the internet. Destiny Bennett's 5-year-old son was shaking with rage as he headed out of their home but she decided to calm him down by telling him how much she loved him and you can slowly sense him calming down. Bennett, a Mom-of-three who hails from Las Vegas, used her love for her son to relax him and it goes to show the power of parenting and shape up children's world views and character. What Bennett didn't realize at the time of the incident was that the sweet moment was captured on their door camera.
KIDS
Simplemost

Dog Takes Bed Back From Cat In Adorable Viral Video

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The truth about cats and dogs is that sometimes cats steal dogs’ beds, and...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
InspireMore

Mama Skunk Refuses To Give Up Until She’s Helped Each Of Her Babies Over A Curb.

In many ways, motherhood is universal. For example, animals and humans often parent similarly by helping their offspring get where they need to be… in a timely fashion!. A woman was out driving one day when she saw a determined mom in action. A mama skunk and her six wriggly little babies were crossing a street when they encountered a sidewalk curb that was a bit too high for the little ones to manage.
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

No One Wanted To Be This Baby Mini Cow's Friend Until...❤️ | The Dodo Little But Fierce

No one wanted to be this baby mini cow's friend...until he met someone who loved being covered in his kisses!. Keep up with Winston on TikTok: https://bit.ly/delmarfarm and Facebook: https://bit.ly/delmarpony. You can help Delmar Farm by donating to: https://bit.ly/delmarfarmdonate. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

Orphaned Baby Donkey Kicked Away Anyone Who Tried To Be Friends | The Dodo Odd Couples

Orphaned baby donkey tried to kick anyone who wanted to be friends — then she met her soulmate 💛. To see more amazing rescues, visit Hasty's Haven's website: https://thedo.do/hastyshaven, donate here: https://thedo.do/hastyshavendonate and follow them on on TikTok: https://thedo.do/Hastyshaven. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
ANIMALS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Foster Dog Didn't Understand Toys Until He Met A Cucumber | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Foster dog had never played with toys — so when he stole a cucumber from the garden and brought it to his bed, he was so proud of himself that he couldn't stop smiling 😍. Special thanks to Shelby for sharing Tex's story with us! You can follow her on TikTok @Shell.hall. Also huge shoutout to POSO Dog Rescue for their work! You can visit their website here https://thedo.do/posodogrescue.
PETS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
675K+
Followers
74K+
Post
701M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy