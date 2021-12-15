22-year-old man killed in Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. - A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the 200 block of Burnetts Way Tuesday night.

The Suffolk 911 Center got a call about someone being shot around 7:50 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A couple hours after the shooting, police identified the victim as 22-year-old Tre’von Antonyo Lewis of Suffolk.

As of 11 p.m., the road has reopened; however, there was still be a large police presence in the neighborhood.

On Wednesday police said 23-year-old Isaiah Robert Moorman was arrested on charges of First Degree Murder, Discharge Firearm or Missile In/At Occupied Building, Felonious Assault and Use or Display Firearm in Commission of Felony.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may be submitted online at P3Tips.com, the Suffolk Police Department website or on the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page .

