ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Won't play versus Rangers

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

MacDonald (undisclosed) is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Rangers,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Urban Meyer firing: Incident with Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson led to Jaguars letting go of head coach

There was a common narrative in the wake of Urban Meyer's firing in Jacksonville that the final decision to move on from him was linked to public claims Wednesday by former kicker Josh Lambo that the coach kicked him in the preseason. However, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, owner Shad Khan already knew by the start of the week that he would be letting Meyer go just months into his tenure.
NFL
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Macdonald
CBS Sports

Buccaneers injury woes: Chris Godwin out rest of regular season, Leonard Fournette may miss time, per report

It's one thing to lose, but to be swept is quite another. It's one thing to be swept, but to be embarrassed is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed, but for it to happen on your home field is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed on your own field, but to do so while losing two star players is quite another, and all of this is what Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with after Week 15 -- being shut out by the New Orleans Saints and losing Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette in the process.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Rangers#Panthers
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Tom Brady gets shutout for the first shutout in 15 years vs. Saints, keeping a Drew Brees NFL record safe

The New Orleans Saints put on a dominant defensive performance on Sunday night, shutting out Tom Brady and the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 9-0 win. It was just the third time Brady has been shut out in his career, and the first time a Brady-quarterbacked team has been shut out since Week 15 of the 2006 season, according to the NFL's internal research department. In 2006, Brady was still just 29 years old and no current NFL defensive players were in the league at the time. He is now 44 years old. The 255-game streak without being shut out preserves the record held by ... former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who in 2006 was playing in his first season with the Saints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Will Be Without 2 Defensive Tackles This Weekend

The Cowboys are the most recent team to suffer some Week 15 losses at the hands the NFL’s COVID-19 outbreak. On Saturday, just one day before Dallas squares off against the New York Giants, defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Trysten Hill were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken.
NFL
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jets’ trick play vs. Dolphins

At 3-10, the New York Jets don’t have anything to lose at this point in the season. So why not pull some tricks out and see what happens?. That seems to have been their mentality on Sunday when, facing 3rd and 15, the Jets drew up a hook-and-ladder-esque play that caught everyone off guard, including the Miami Dolphins. After Jamison Crowder catches the ball for a gain that would be short of the first down, he tosses it back to Braxton Berrios, who was waiting to receive the ball and then scamper forward for a huge gain to keep the drive alive.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' Tracy Walker: Won't play Sunday

The Lions downgraded Walker (illness) from questionable to out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Detroit brought Walker back from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, but the Lions evidently had some reservations about his availability, given that he took a questionable tag into the weekend. Walker remains on the active roster and still appears to be asymptomatic of the virus, but Detroit may want to give him some more recovery time after he sat out last week's loss to the Broncos and didn't practice in any capacity Week 15. While Walker is out for another game, look for Will Harris and Dean Marlowe to serve as Detroit's starting safety tandem.
NFL
WBEN 930AM

Reports: Monday's Sabres-Blue Jackets game postponed

According to multiple reports, the Buffalo Sabres will not play Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center. The Blue Jackets are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in their locker room. Read more here:
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy