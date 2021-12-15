ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Tuesday: New app helps keep MSU students safe

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This week, Michigan State University rolled out a new app with help from students, faculty and staff.

“So this is the initiative we have been working on for a while now,” said Michigan State University Police Public Information Officer Chris Rozman.

Members of the Spartan community and officers came together earlier this year to create the app called SafeMSU.

“And we’re so excited that we’re finally able to launch this app and roll it out to our community,” said Rozman.

Some of the features include one-touch emergency calls, access to safe rides from the associated students of MSU, support resources, and a way to get alerts from MSU police.

Also, to help play a role in keeping the community safe, if you see something suspicious, you can report that using this new app.

The goal was to put safety resources in one easy-to-use spot.

“To really amplify some of these resources that are lesser-known and also put some new resources in student’s hands such as a virtual friend walk,” said Rozman.

This function allows Spartans to share their location with a friend or family member in real-time until they reach their destination.

Rozman says the feedback from the app has been positive so far.

“And we also heard from a lot of students that it was something that they were very, very interested in.”

But they’re ready to make any improvements if needed.

You can find the safe MSU app in the Apple and Google Play Store.

