TV Series

'The Flash' Season 8 Episode 6 Release Date: The Show Is Taking A Few Months Break

By Samuel Spencer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlDTY_0dN1XwqA00

The Flash has been airing its "Armageddon" crossover event for the past five weeks, but all good things come to an end. The storyline ends at the end of 2021, and after that the show is taking a fairly long break before Season 8, Episode 6 airs.

The CW has revealed when the next episode is coming out, and fans have a fairly long wait to wait before the season will continue.

However, the showrunner has dropped some hints to whet fan's appetites while they countdown the weeks before the show returns.

When The Flash Season 8 returns in 2022

The final Flash episode of 2022 airs on Tuesday, December 14. After that, it will be 12 weeks before CW viewers get to see the rest of the season.

The as-yet-untitled midseason return of Season 8 will air on March 9, 2022. That is Wednesday, a new day for the show, and the first time the show has not aired on a Tuesday. The show, however, is keeping its timeslot, 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

The CW has not revealed an episode title or synopsis for the next episode yet, but showrunner Erik Wallace has been dropping hints. Speaking to Den of Geek, for example, he revealed that The Flash Season 8 will be split in three parts. Armageddon is the first part, and the other two will each feature a different villain.

One of these stories he says is left over from a previous season. "We had an extra one sitting around that we didn't get to," Wallace told the outlet. "What's really exciting is we turned lemons into lemonade, and it turns out it was the best thing for this particular story, which is going to be the first story up after 'Armageddon.' Obviously no spoilers, but it has a lot more resonance because the story will be happening after the events of' Armageddon' and will really affect Team Flash forever."

In other interviews, he has dropped hints of what to expect in the remaining episodes. One is that the show will be exploring the effect of Iris' (Candice Patton) "time sickness." In another episode, Rick Cosnett's Eddie Thawne is set to make a return.

Wallace said to TV Line of the latter: "Iris' time sickness gets dealt with after 'Armageddon,'. "Solving Iris' time sickness is a huge, huge part of the entire season, and it will take all season to solve that. And that will have big ramifications for Barry and Iris' relationship and marriage."

The Flash Seasons 1 to 7 are streaming now on Netflix . The five episodes of Season 8 so far are streaming now on The CW website and app

