ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Boris Johnson's New COVID Restrictions Set Off Backlash From His Conservative Party

By Ayumi Davis
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozX46_0dN1Xn8r00

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson 's new COVID restrictions to combat the spread of the Omicron variant set off a backlash from his Conservative Party.

The House of Commons voted on measures that go into effect this week, requiring masks in a majority of indoor spaces in England, changing directives on self-isolation, and mandating proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter nightclubs and large, crowded events.

While all passed due to support from the Labour Party, 97 Conservatives opposed the nightclub rules, according to a House of Commons tally. That is the biggest rebellion of Johnson's premiership so far. Just before the vote, Johnson urged Tory legislators to support the measures in a private meeting.

Lawmaker Charles Walker, one of those who opposed, said the vote was "a cry of pain from the Conservative Party" that Johnson must listen to.

The new mandates were economically damaging and limited individual freedoms, argued many Conservatives legislators.

Andrea Leadsom, a former government minister, said the regulations were "a slippery slope." Conservative lawmaker Greg Smith said the vaccine passes and vaccination requirements for health workers, which is another government policy, showed "a fundamental change in the relationship between citizen and state, and one to be resisted."

Other Conservatives said vaccine passes would not reduce the spread of COVID, as Omicron appears more resistant to vaccines. Others accused the government of overstating the threat of the Omicron variant.

Vaccine passes are now common in several European countries, but Johnson's government has held out implementing them. However, the governments of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have enforced them, as they set their health regulations.

The British government argues that the highly transmissible Omicron strain has changed the argument, and COVID passes for some venues are now a sensible measure, alongside booster vaccinations for all adults.

"Omicron is a grave threat," Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers, saying the strain was already estimated to be infecting 200,000 people a day in the U.K.

He said the nightclub rule was "not a vaccine passport" because people could also use a negative virus test to enter venues.

The opposition Labour Party, meanwhile, backed the rules. Labour health spokesman West Streeting said they were "a necessary response to the Omicron threat."

"We can't be sure about the severity of the omicron variant, but we can be certain that it's spreading and spreading fast," he said. "When people invoke the story of the boy who cried wolf — the warnings that came before but never materialized — people should remember that in the end there was a wolf."

As if to underscore Omicron's rapid spread, a handful of lawmakers missed the vote because they have COVID-19 and are in quarantine.

The rebellion was a sign of growing discontent with Johnson in Conservative ranks. The party picked him to be leader in 2019 because he promised to "get Brexit done" after three years of gridlock over Britain's departure from the European Union under Prime Minister Theresa May . The same promise helped Johnson win a December 2019 election with an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons, the biggest for any Conservative leader since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

Since then the pandemic and a series of scandals have chipped away at the support for Johnson and his government. Johnson's initial reluctance to impose a nationwide lockdown in early 2020 helped give the U.K. the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe apart from Russia, with more than 146,000 deaths.

A successful vaccination program helped Johnson recover some of his authority, but his government has faced damaging allegations that it flouted the coronavirus rules it imposed on everyone else, including claims staff in Johnson's 10 Downing St. office held lockdown-breaching Christmas parties last year. Johnson has ordered an inquiry, but insists he personally broke no rules.

The government also faced charges of cronyism when it tried to block the suspension of a Conservative lawmaker found to have broken lobbying rules by advocating on behalf of two companies who were paying him. The government changed tack after an outcry and the lawmaker, Owen Paterson, resigned.

A special election on Thursday to replace Paterson could add to Johnson's woes. Polls suggest the opposition Liberal Democrats may take the seat from the Conservatives. Nationally, the Labour Party has opened up a lead in opinion polls.

Since a national election is not scheduled until 2024, the danger for Johnson comes largely from his own party. The Conservatives have a long history of dumping leaders when they become unpopular.

"Clearly, he is in trouble," said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London. "The question is whether that trouble is terminal or not.

"I doubt whether he is in any immediate danger — he will still be there by Christmas. But I think the new year will be an interesting few months."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Confusion at Christmas: Boris Johnson urged to give clarity over Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson has been urged to bring clarity to Christmas plans, as the festive period was thrown into limbo amid uncertainty over new restrictions. The Prime Minister was blocked by his Cabinet from introducing immediate new restrictions, as at least a dozen ministers spoke out against plans for further curbs during a two-hour special meeting on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

The Welsh government has announced new Covid rules for sporting events as it continues to look unlikely that Boris Johnson will impose new restrictions in England before Christmas.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the newly announced measures in Wales compare with the other UK nations:– What rules are being introduced in Wales?From December 26, sporting events will be played behind closed doors to help control the spread of the new Omicron variant which is rising quickly across Wales.Fans will no longer be allowed to attend either indoor or outdoor sporting events.A £3 million Spectator Sports Fund will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Satire ‘Spitting Image’ to Make West End Debut, Lampooning U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

“Spitting Image,” the iconic British satirical puppet show rebooted for streamer BritBox U.K., is set to make its stage debut at London’s West End in 2022. The target of the show will be beleaguered U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently battling a wave of criticism over parties allegedly held at 10, Downing Street during Christmas and lockdowns, and a wave of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. “Spitting Image” co-creator Roger Law said: “The last month has shown ‘Spitting Image’ has been far too kind to Boris and his pals on TV recently. So to deliver the kind of sharp satire...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Axios

Boris Johnson has gone from life of the party to liability

Until recently, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's popularity within his party and with the public made his position appear almost invulnerable. Now 6 in 10 Brits think he'll be out of a job by the end of next year. By the numbers: Johnson's approval ratings have plummeted to a record-low...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson give a Covid announcement today?

Boris Johnson has already been forced to introduce social restrictions to combat the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and rocketing infection numbers this month could see him forced to tighten them still further with Christmas just days away.The prime minister has already brought back mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship, asked citizens to work from home where possible and made an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test a necessary requirement for entry to crowded venues and events involving mass gatherings.Even so, fears persist that strongers measures may yet...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: No 10 struggles to defend garden ‘party’ as poll shows Britons think PM on way out

Dominic Raab’s latest gaffe – in which he said Boris Johnson’s wine-and-cheese gathering with staff in the No 10 garden during lockdown was “after” work had finished – has left No 10 struggling to explain the controversy.The deputy PM undermined Downing Street’s defence of it as a work event by telling interviewers it was staff relaxing after “a gruelling day”.Mr Johnson’s official spokesman later attempted to explain the situation, by arguing that the PM and his staff were “discussing work”, which happened to be “in the No 10 garden”. He also said drinking alcohol was fine because it was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ministers reportedly resisting calls for new restrictions before Christmas

Ministers have reportedly pushed back against calls from scientific advisers for new measures to tackle the Omicron variant before Christmas.Confirmed cases of the faster-spreading strain have risen by more than 12,000 in the UK – and London’s cases alone topped 10,000, according to the latest data on Sunday.But around one third of the Cabinet are said to be reluctant to support new restrictions in the coming days, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak among them, according to The Times.The paper reported that 10 ministers are resisting a call by the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Covid#British#Omicron#The House Of Commons#The Labour Party#Conservatives#A House Of Commons#The Conservative Party#European
The Independent

Call for ‘wartime leader’ in No 10 after Brexit minister’s resignation

Boris Johnson’s “boosterism” will not see him through the crisis currently engulfing No 10, a senior Tory has said, as the resignation of a key ally prompted more questions about the prime minister’s future.Brexit minister David Frost resigned with “immediate effect” on Saturday night, having previously agreed with the prime minister he would leave his job in January.Citing “the current direction of travel” of the government, as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures and the wish for the UK to become a “lightly regulated, low-tax” economy, Lord Frost’s departure was described as a “watershed moment” in what had been...
POLITICS
AFP

UK makes foreign minister lead EU negotiator after Frost exit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed the foreign minister to lead talks with Europe Sunday after the resignation of the Brexit minister sent shockwaves through the already troubled London administration. The forced shuffle came a day after David Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister and former Brexit negotiator, brought forward his resignation in a letter to the prime minister late Saturday.
POLITICS
loudersound.com

Queen’s Brian May calls for protests against “the arrogance, the ignorance, the dishonesty” of Boris Johnson’s government, after contracting Covid-19

Queen guitarist Brian May has contracted Covid-19, and called for protests against "the ineptitude, the arrogance, the ignorance, the deceptiveness, the dishonesty of this [UK] government led by Boris Johnson." In a series of posts on Instagram after testing positive for the virus, May reveals that he believes he contracted...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid Omicron news – live: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further restrictions before Christmas as cases rise

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas.The health secretary said there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” after government scientists warned tougher measures could be needed before the new year to prevent “considerable pressure” on the NHS as the Omicron variant continues to surge.He added that it remained an “individual decision” whether people went ahead with attending Christmas parties.Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he believed further restrictions were “inevitable” a day after declaring a “major incident” in the capital, which he said had seen almost 30,000 new Covid cases in the last 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘No guarantees’: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out introducing tougher Covid restrictions in England before Christmas, leading to demands for Boris Johnson to urgently address the public on the government’s strategy.Describing the Omicron situation as “fast-moving”, the health secretary stressed there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” and that the government was keeping measures under review.Scientists have urged ministers not to allow hospitalisations to “go through the roof” before action is taken, warning that delaying the introduction of stricter rules may cause greater harm to the economy.Labour leader Keir Starmer, who was given a briefing by England’s chief medical officer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Boris Johnson can relax a little... but only because no rival is ready to grab power

Boris Johnson, mulls one of the few figures to have served in every Tory cabinet since David Cameron’s to the present one, is like a “seafaring voyager from the ancient world” – adventurous, reckless, dominant and storm-tossed. Now, like a stranded mariner, he depends on external forces to bring the Conservatives’ ship of state back to safe electoral harbour.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Ryanair mocks Boris Johnson with Covid party alert levels

The budget airline Ryanair has divided opinion on social media with a barb aimed at the UK government’s latest travel restrictions and Covid-prevention measures. In a widely shared tweet, Ryanair posted a chart that mocked the government’s own Covid alert graphics, comparing the rising Covid alert status as a result of the threat of the Omicron variant to rising levels of partying among government figures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
675K+
Followers
74K+
Post
701M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy