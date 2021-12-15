ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Man whose wife won legal ruling dies one week after receiving ivermectin

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Maureen Breslin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQzNp_0dN1XJrB00

( The Hill ) – A 52-year-old Pennsylvania man named Keith Smith — whose wife, Darla, had gone to court to have his COVID-19 infection treated with ivermectin — died on Sunday evening after his first dose of the anti-parasitic medication, according to a report by The York Daily Record .

Smith had been in an intensive care unit at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Memorial Hospital in York for three weeks while he battled COVID-19. Smith had been put into a medically-induced coma and was on a ventilator less than 2 weeks after he was diagnosed with coronavirus, reports the Daily Record.

York County Court Judge Clyde Vedder ruled on Dec. 3 that the hospital would not be compelled to treat Keith with ivermectin after Darla had implored the court, but that Darla could seek an independent doctor to treat Keith with the controversial drug, reports the Daily Record.

After Keith received two doses of ivermectin, his condition deteriorated and the doctor stopped administering the medication.

Keith died on Sunday night surrounded by his wife and their two sons.

Darla described her husband’s last moments on her website, “The man in that bed did not look like Keith. He was gaunt, with scabs on his cheeks from three weeks of torture, having that godforsaken vent attached to his face. He had a full beard and mustache. His hair had grown like a wild man.”

Despite her frustration with the lawsuit, Darla still had positive words for UPMC, as she wrote, “I still love you. You cared for Keith for over 21 days. You dosed him with the medicines the doctors prescribed. You cleaned him and groomed him, moved him, propped him up, dealt with every mess, every smell, every trial. Everything. I appreciate you.”

Several hospitals throughout the country have continuously been hit with lawsuits demanding that they treat COVID-19 patients with ivermectin.

Misinformation about ivermectin’s ability to treat coronavirus infections has circulated widely online in recent months. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated that “ivermectin has not been authorized or approved for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals.”

The FDA also stated that “ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania COVID-19 patient allowed to receive ivermectin after court order

A severely ill COVID-19 patient at UPMC Memorial hospital in Shiloh, Pa., received a dose of ivermectin Nov. 6 after a court order issued Nov. 3, USA Today reports. Last week, Darla Smith, the wife of patient Keith Smith, 52, who was on a ventilator in a medically induced coma, filed a lawsuit in York County Court in an effort to get UPMC to administer ivermectin — which the FDA has warned against using to treat COVID-19 — to her husband.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivermectin#Lawsuits#The York Daily Record#Upmc Rrb#Memorial Hospital#The Daily Record#York County Court
Marconews.com

Moderna study suggests 3rd dose effective vs. omicron; Trump booed when he says he got booster: COVID-19 updates

The first data available for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine suggests a third booster dose will be effective against omicron, the variant that is rapidly taking over the world. Moderna said early Monday that in a lab study, blood from 20 people who received the 50-microgram Moderna booster had 37 times the number of neutralizing antibodies as compared to blood from the same number of people who only received two shots. Moderna had reduced the dose of its booster to half the dose of the original two shots to limit side effects such as fever, muscle aches and fatigue.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Man, 56, in care home dies after paramedics with life-saving equipment REFUSED to enter the facility 'because it was against California's COVID-19 rules'

A California man died after paramedics responding to his cardiac arrest refused to enter the care facility he was in because they misinterpreted an outdated COVID-19 state memo, officials said. Staff at Rialto Post Acute Facility Care in Riverside made 911 calls reporting that Joseph Angulo, 56, 'had stopped breathing'...
HEALTH SERVICES
Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy