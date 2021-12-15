ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Affleck happy to no longer be the young hero in 'Tender Bar'

By KEVIN WINTER, Andrew MARSZAL, Amy Sussman
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snTUo_0dN1WszN00
Ben Affleck stars in "The Tender Bar" as a bartender who steps in to help raise his fiercely intelligent nephew after the boy is abandoned by his famous radio DJ dad /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

Hollywood superstar Ben Affleck never feels like he's getting any older.

"I look in the mirror and I keep on thinking there's going to be somebody who's 30 years old there," he told AFP.

"And you know what? There never is."

It has been more than two decades since Affleck shot to fame with "Good Will Hunting," in which veteran comedian Robin Williams played the mentor to Matt Damon's young prodigy.

Affleck co-starred in the film and wrote the screenplay with his childhood friend Damon. The pair won an Oscar.

"I'm now close to or older than Robin (Williams) was when he played that part, which is shocking," Affleck, now 49, told AFP.

But there are benefits these days to playing characters who have "been down the road of life," such as the streetwise uncle he portrays in "The Tender Bar," hitting US theaters Friday.

"They don't necessarily tend to be the protagonist, and that is also often a good thing," said Affleck.

Heroes "basically have to hew to a certain set of virtues for the audience to identify with them, which inherently uncomplicates them in a way that makes it a little harder to play in a realistic way," he explained.

"The more flawed people are, in a way, I find them more interesting."

Of course, it has only been four years since Affleck played the biggest hero of all, Batman, in "Justice League" -- a stint as the Caped Crusader that was not exactly embraced by fans.

In that time, he has also endured another bout of his battle with alcoholism, and the end of his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner, which -- like most of Affleck's life -- was closely scrutinized by the tabloid press.

But since then, Affleck has experienced a career renaissance of sorts thanks to more nuanced roles, such as an alcoholic basketball coach grieving the loss of his young son in last year's "The Way Back."

And his personal life seems to be on track, as he has rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez, 17 years after they initially split.

This year, he has taken two supporting roles -- in "The Tender Bar," and as a medieval aristocrat with a fondness for wine-soaked orgies in Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel."

"I don't think you could center a film around my character in 'The Last Duel' because he is just so odious," Affleck said.

"But nonetheless, it is a really good acting challenge to try to find a character like that, and bring humanity to it."

- 'Chasing the dragon' -

In "The Tender Bar," which streams on Amazon Prime from January 7, Affleck's bartender steps in to help raise his fiercely intelligent nephew after the boy is abandoned by his famous radio DJ dad.

Self-educated Uncle Charlie imparts worldly and proudly working-class values to young "JR," from seeing through the snobbery of what George Orwell called the "lower upper middle class," to respecting women and -- again -- the dangers of alcohol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wb5aY_0dN1WszN00
Ben Affleck attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie "The Tender Bar" with Jennifer Lopez -- the couple reunited in 2021 after 17 years apart /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

In a recent interview, director George Clooney described his pride in seeing Affleck "getting his teeth into a really good part, because it doesn't happen often."

While the film itself has had mixed reviews, Affleck's performance has been widely praised, earning a Golden Globe nomination this week.

But those things are "not important to me in a way it used to be," said Affleck, who won his second Oscar as the producer of the best picture-winning "Argo," which he directed and starred in.

There is a tendency in Hollywood "to be sort of compulsively chasing the dragon, the next job, without regard to anything else."

But there is "no permanency to it, there's no tenure, there's no seniority -- the phone can stop ringing," he said.

While the explosion of technology and social media has created a "multiple cacophony" with "so many voices," Affleck said he has learned to turn inward, to create his own "criterion of success."

Part of that is doing work that "comes from a personal place" and using life experience -- positive or negative -- to "actually make you a more interesting performer and a director."

"Once I found the ability to do that with myself, I finally got better, and then I needed less of the other, outside thing.

"Some people just fall into craving that and needing that, and it leaves them, I think, empty."

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Expands Her Family With New Addition

Jennifer Lopez’s family is bigger! The "If You Had My Love" singer kicked off the holiday season with a furry reveal. “Introducing … #Hendrix!!!! 🐈‍⬛ 🎄,” the 52-year-old captioned the Instagram reel. In the clip "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" plays as JLo zooms in on the cat - - who just so happens to have taken up shop in front of her massive Christmas tree. The proud cat mama giggles as her feline looks directly into the camera, unbothered by the close-up.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Ben Affleck allegedly furious, shocked over ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s engagement

Ben Affleck was allegedly shocked and furious after learning that his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was already engaged, a report says. Ben Affleck has reignited his romance with his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez. They have been packing on the PDA in multiple outings. However, an outlet claimed he wasn’t happy after learning about Jennifer Garner’s rumored engagement.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Jennifer Garner Allegedly Called Jennifer Lopez To Yell At Her Amid Ben Affleck Drama, Latest Rumor Claims

Are Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez cruising for a bruising? One report says the two are fighting over Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Garner is ready to bear all about her ex-husband. She’s reached her breaking point with Affleck because he’d rather spend time with Lopez instead of his children. Tensions came to a head when Affleck decided to leave Thanksgiving early to spend time with Lopez’s kids.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Orwell
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
George Clooney
Person
Matt Damon
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Enjoys Walk With Kids After Ben Affleck Said He Felt ‘Trapped’ During Their Marriage

Keeping her head up! Jennifer Garner was spotted out on a walk with her kids after ex Ben Affleck revealed he felt ‘trapped’ while they were married. Jennifer Garner proved, once again, nothing can keep her down! The 49-year-old actress put on a brave face during a walk with her kids on December 14, the same day her ex Ben Affleck, 49, said he felt “trapped” while they were married in a bombshell interview. The Alias star showed off her megawatt smile as she walked alongside daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, whom she shares with Ben. The former couple are also co-parenting champs to daughter Violet, 16.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Seniority#Afp Hollywood#Justice League
Newsweek

Ben Affleck Confirms Reason for Split With Jennifer Lopez in 2004

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship captivated the masses when they first got together almost two decades ago—and their rekindled romance is having the same effect now in 2021. The Batman actor opened up about his high-profile relationship with his former fiancée and shared details about why they called...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Jennifer Lopez Shows a Glimpse of Holiday Decorations and New Family Addition

On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez blessed the timeline with a short clip showing off the new addition to the family—a little kitten named Hendrix. As “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” plays, Lopez gave her followers a glimpse of her beautiful living room and Christmas decorations before zooming in on the cat's curious face, making her laugh.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly 'Livid' And 'Pissed' At Ben Affleck For Trashing His Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner, Feels 'Dragged' Into Family Drama

Jennifer Lopez was allegedly livid with Ben Affleck, for dissing his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Lopez was not pleased after her boyfriend Ben Affleck dissed his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in his interview with Howard Stern. Apparently, she allegedly felt that she was dragged into their family drama when she and Affleck already agreed to never talk about their personal lives in a private interview.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Garner Heartbreak, Shock: Ben Affleck Made Heartless Statement About Their Split, More Cruel Than Brad Pitt's Remarks About Jennifer Aniston Post-Divorce

Ben Affleck made a heartless statement about his marriage to Jennifer Garner in recent interview. Jennifer Garner has been a supportive wife and friend to Ben Affleck after their split. They have remained amicable after their divorce as they co-parent their three children. So, many were surprised by his recent statement about their marriage.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

AFP

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy