ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

NYU to require booster shots due to Omicron concerns

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York University will require COVID-19 booster shots for all of its “community members” by Jan. 18 amid the fast-spreading Omicron strain, the school said Tuesday. “A booster vaccination against COVID-19 will be a vital — and required...

editorials24.com

Comments / 0

Related
Berkeley Beacon

Emerson to require booster shots for all community members before spring semester

Emerson will require all students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster shot prior to the beginning of the spring semester, college officials announced Wednesday. The decision comes just days after the recently discovered Omicron variant of the virus was detected in Massachusetts, raising renewed concern about the ability of variants to dodge protection garnered by vaccination. The booster mandate extends to all three of the college’s campuses—Boston, Los Angeles, and Kasteel Well.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumlocalnews.com

SU to require COVID-19 booster shots for eligible students, staff

Some changes are coming to the Syracuse University campus to maintain the health and welfare of the school's academic community. When classes resume in January for the spring semester, there will be some new public health policies from the university, one of which is a COVID-19 booster shot requirement for eligible students, faculty and staff.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnybj.com

Syracuse University to require booster shots for spring semester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University (SU) will require all eligible students, faculty and staff who “routinely” use any SU campus location or facility to get a booster shot prior to the start of the spring semester, or as soon as they become eligible. The sites include the Washington, D.C., New...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu#Omicron#Booster#Cornell University#New York University#Covid#Ithaca
KVIA

University of New Mexico requiring COVID-19 booster shots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico is requiring all employees and students to get a COVID-19 booster shot by Jan. 17. The university said Wednesday the new requirement applies to all individuals eligible for booster shots but that some religious and medical-based exemptions may be granted. The university said individuals who are eligible for booster shots are those who received their second vaccine dose of Pfizer or Moderna on or before June 15, or their single dose of Johnson & Johnson on or before Oct. 15. UNM President Garnett Stokes said the university’s vaccination rates for students, faculty, and staff are well over 90 percent.
COLLEGES
NBC New York

NYU Students, Staff Must Get COVID Booster Shot to Be on Campus Next Semester

New York University will require all eligible members of the school community, including students and faculty, to receive the COVID-19 booster before entering the upcoming spring semester. The internal emailed announcement was made Tuesday afternoon by NYU senior leadership, and comes after the rising New York state hospitalization rates due...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials on Monday posted an updated to parents, guardians, staff, and students regarding the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state. The update reads as follows: Dear Parents, Guardians, Staff and Students: The sharp increase in positive cases and rapid spread of COVID-19 across the county, state, and country is deeply concerning, and I … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities" The post Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
Chalkbeat

Chicago schools sending 150,000 at-home COVID tests to students

Chicago Public Schools announced plans to send out 150,000 COVID tests to students ahead of winter break. ﻿ | Ben Hasty / MediaNews Group / Reading Eagle via Getty Images. Chicago Public Schools will send about 150,000 at-home COVID tests to students at more than 300 schools hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
The 74

Mandates, Tests, ‘Enforcers’ Help CO College Students Remain On-Campus

One Colorado college hired students to act as COVID enforcers. Another school conducts about 10,000 COVID-19 tests a week. As fall semester concludes, Newsline examined how three Colorado colleges and universities managed COVID-19 on campus as a wave of cases arose in the state. Since the start of the semester, COVID-19 cases increased across Colorado. […]
COLLEGES
CBS Chicago

University Of Chicago, Loyola, Northwestern To Require COVID-19 Booster Shots For Students, Staff; Northwestern To Hold Remote Classes For 2 Weeks In January

CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago, Loyola University Chicago, and Northwestern University have all announced Monday they will be requiring all students and employees to receive a COVID-19 booster shot once they are eligible. By Jan. 31, all students and staffers at the U of C will be required to submit proof of a booster shot, or apply for an approved exemption. Those who are eligible for a booster but have not received one should do so before coming back to campus for Winter Quarter, the U of C said. Everyone 16 and over is eligible for a booster shot six...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

UIC Campus, Undergraduates At UIUC To Start Classes Online In January Due To COVID-19 Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the omicron variant fueling a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, the University of Illinois at Chicago and undergrads at the U of I at Champaign-Urbana will both start their spring semester with two weeks of remote learning. Classes will be online at UIC from Monday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 23. Exceptions will be made at UIC for the health science colleges, labs, clinics, internships, and other cases that cannot be offered virtually. For undergraduates at UIUC, the first week of the spring semester from Jan. 18 until Jan. 23 will also be online, with in-person instruction scheduled to...
CHICAGO, IL
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
editorials24.com

Jumaane Williams calls for NYC schools to return to remote learning

New York City’s Public Advocate says schools should immediate return to remote learning as the Omicron coronavirus variant sweeps across the city. “NYC schools should go remote starting Mon (should’ve been last week). A no-brainer as we near recess,” Jumaane Williams said in a tweet Saturday. Even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYC

Mayo Clinic feels capacity pressure due to rise in COVID-19 cases

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic hospitals have been operating at or near capacity for months. In recent weeks, Mayo Clinic has seen increases in the number of COVID-19 patients needing care and those numbers are only expected to remain so. Mayo Clinic’s campus in Rochester has been treating approximately...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy