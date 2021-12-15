ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why the Rams Are the Best Team in the NFL

By Wil Leitner
 6 days ago
Colin Cowherd: “I’m sitting there watching that game last night and thinking to myself that I don’t want to overreact... But I think the two best games I’ve seen any team in the NFL play this year, there’s an argument to be made that the Rams were in both of them....

Los Angeles, CA
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

