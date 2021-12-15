ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man wanted for breaking in, stealing food from schools, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago
Memphis police are looking for this man, accused of stealing food products from Ida B. Wells Academy and Larose Elementary.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a man who’s wanted for stealing food out of children’s mouths.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a man broke into Ida B. Wells Academy and Larose Elementary on two different days.

Police said the burglar broke into the schools late at night on Sunday, Dec. 12 and Monday, Dec. 13, respectively.

That man stole assorted food products and even attempted to steal a 72-inch screen smartboard from one of the schools, police said.

The burglar took off from the scene in a blue car, according to police.

If you have any idea who this man is, Memphis police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

