Sacramento, CA

Sacramento addressing policy of towing cars belonging to people experiencing homelessness

By Karma Dickerson, Jose Fabian
 6 days ago

The Latest – Tuesday, Dec. 14:

10:18 p.m.

FOX40 previously reported that Mayor Steinberg’s policy proposal to not tow cars with people living in them unless they can offer an alternate site passed at a city council meeting. Instead, a controversial portion of the proposal was changed, and the city voted to work with the business community and increase transparency.

Original story below:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Council is considering a new policy for removing homeless people from encampments, which would also affect their vehicles.

The consideration comes from the recent fallout of a homeless sweep at a Sacramento business park continues, with some in the business community calling out Sacramento’s City Council.

Only a handful of cars remain on Commerce Way near the business park after the city cited and towed vehicles they said had been parked for more than 72 hours, which is a violation of the law.

The backlash prompted the mayor to propose modifying the city policy to only remove cars if the city can offer people an alternate site.

“Enforcement has to be a part of this process, not when capacity is reached but while capacity is being reached,” President of Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce Amanda Blackwood said.

‘This city is done!’: San Francisco residents speak out about city’s decline

But Sacramento business leaders, like Daniel Savala with the Del Paso Boulevard Partnership, do not believe enforcement can or should wait.

“We can do both. We can build shelter capacity; we can provide safe places for folks who are homeless to be. But we can also take a look at camps that present a clear danger and nuisance to our business corridor and we can put a stop to them,” Savala said.

Blackwood said she recognizes there aren’t enough places for people who live in their cars to legally park. One option she said worked is business owners offering their properties in the short term.

“Their immediate question is, ‘and when that’s over, what happens to all of these cars?’ And we need to be able to say those cars are going to be moved. Your property is going to be protected,” Blackwood said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

