NFL

Packers donate over $250k to United for Waukesha Community Fund

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
With the tragedy of the Waukesha parade fresh on the minds of so many across the state, the Green Bay Packers joined together to raise over $250,00 for the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

Between 42 players and coaches, $135,325 was donated and the Packers Give Back organization matched the donation, bringing the total to $270,650. The money will go to victims affected by the parade tragedy and their families.

“It’s heartwarming that the players, coaches and Green Bay Packers Give Back are demonstrating such generosity,” said Shelli Marquardt, President of Waukesha County Community Foundation in a press release. “Their gift lets the people of Waukesha know their team is rooting for our community.”

The donations from the Packers helped the Fund reach a level that achieved an additional $1 million matching donation from a generous donor.

As of Dec. 2, more than $3 million was raised for the victims by the United for Waukesha Community Fund. To donate to the United for Waukesha Community Fund, click here .

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

