Massachusetts Medical Society Calls For Mask Mandate In All Indoor Public Places

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 6 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Medical Society is calling for mask mandates in public indoor spaces. The group is made up of leading doctors across the state.

Dr. Ted Calianos, the society’s president-elect, said the last two years have been like living in a clinical trial.

“We’re learning about this virus and we’re learning about the response of this virus to different therapies, and what therapies prove efficacious and what preventative measures prove efficacious,” Calianos said. “And throughout the course of this, what we’ve learned is that very simple things like hand washing, social distancing, and masking prove very effective.”

As COVID cases and hospitalizations rise, the Massachusetts Medical Society recommended that masks be required at all indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status.

“Masking is a public health measure that has really proven to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Calianos said. “Wearing masks while indoors is an appropriate way to slow the transmission of this disease, especially now with the holidays upon us and also with the cold and flu season that is encroaching on us.”

On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker said he has no plans to bring back a statewide mask mandate.

Massachusetts reported 4,039 new COVID cases and 61 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.

