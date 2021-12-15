Year-End Charitable Giving Tips

Feeling philanthropic? You’re not alone. Between the holiday season and the last chance to make charitable donations before the year’s end, the month of December tends to be a popular time for giving. In fact, Eileen Heisman, CEO of National Philanthropic Trust, says her organization receives 50 percent of its donations during the last five weeks of the year. And as an ambassador for Giving Tuesday, she actively encourages the spirit of generosity in others, speaking on behalf of the global movement that encourages people to donate rather than buy on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving—after most people have spent the weekend taking advantage of Black Friday deals. “It’s a day you can stop all the consumption and think about giving and volunteering,” she says of Giving Tuesday.

