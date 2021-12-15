ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Year-End Charitable Giving Tips

By Ellen Israelson
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

There are several ways you can reduce your tax burden and increase the money available to help those in need, especially at year-end. If you have received a bonus, recently sold a business, or received an inheritance, this is an opportune time to set up a tax-efficient vehicle to make charitable...

www.jewishpress.com

whatsupmag.com

How to Maximize Your Charitable Giving this Holiday Season

Feeling philanthropic? You’re not alone. Between the holiday season and the last chance to make charitable donations before the year’s end, the month of December tends to be a popular time for giving. In fact, Eileen Heisman, CEO of National Philanthropic Trust, says her organization receives 50 percent of its donations during the last five weeks of the year. And as an ambassador for Giving Tuesday, she actively encourages the spirit of generosity in others, speaking on behalf of the global movement that encourages people to donate rather than buy on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving—after most people have spent the weekend taking advantage of Black Friday deals. “It’s a day you can stop all the consumption and think about giving and volunteering,” she says of Giving Tuesday.
ADVOCACY
fidelity.com

3 tips for increasing your charitable impact

Reflect on what’s important to you. Look for organizations that align with your values, and consider whether you want to have a more global or local impact. Give what you can. You can make a measurable difference in many ways, whether with your time, money, or a specific skill set.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Mutual Fund#Charitable Organizations#Charity#Dtc#Daf#Jewish Communal Fund
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Opinion: Year-end financial planning tips to prepare for 2022, and beyond

As we approach the end of 2021, it’s important to take stock of your financial situation, examine how to adjust your plans to achieve your goals, and take steps to improve your financial life. Year-end financial planning typically involves talking to a variety of experts, including a financial adviser, accountant and attorney.
MARKETS
mit.edu

Boosting Charitable Giving Can Also Boost Profits

As we head into the final weeks of 2021, many nonprofits across the country face an important question: Will corporations step up their donations to charity, or continue last year’s slide? In 2020, as the pandemic swept across the world, giving by individuals went up substantially, with Americans donating $471 billion, a 5% increase from 2019 levels. Giving by foundations spiked 19%, to $89 billion. But corporate giving fell by 6%, to $17 billion.
CHARITIES
CBS 58

Finance expert shares tips for making your charitable giving go further

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holidays are a time when people are giving back to those in need, but it can be hard to know where and when to donate to have the biggest impact. Tony Drake, a local financial professional from Drake and Associates, joined CBS 58 on Thursday, Dec. 9 with strategies that not only benefit charities, but also maximize your financial donation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
saportareport.com

Year-end Giving Critical to Addressing Healthcare Inequity

The year 2020 was one of the most unprecedented years in history and 2021 did not result in the level of recovery that many anticipated. Both years continued to highlight the major issue we face with healthcare inequity and the disproportional impact it is having on impoverished communities. Healthcare or...
HEALTH SERVICES
VISTA.Today

Brumbaugh Wealth Management Offers 2021 Year-End Tax Tips

Here are some things to consider as you weigh potential tax moves between now and the end of the year:. Consider opportunities to defer income to 2022, particularly if you think you may be in a lower tax bracket then. For example, you may be able to defer a year-end bonus or delay the collection of business debts, rents, and payments for services. Doing so may enable you to postpone payment of tax on the income until next year.
INCOME TAX
WHSV

Tax experts offer end-of-the-year tax prep tips

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and experts at Liberty Tax say the holiday season also gives you plenty of prep time for tax season. “You’re getting your presents wrapped and all of that so get your receipts, get them in order,” says General Manager Karyl Bailey. “You put off getting those receipts together. Go ahead and do that during the Christmas holiday, you’re relaxing, take an hour of time and put that stuff together.”
ROANOKE, VA
Republic Monitor

$2,000 Stimulus Checks To Be Distributed To Americans Soon

The governments are determined for Americans to start saving for retirement that it will pay them to do it. Here’s how to get up to $2,000 in free money thanks to an underutilized tax advantage known as the saver’s credit. The Saver’s Credit. The saver’s credit is...
PERSONAL FINANCE

