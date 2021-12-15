South Dakota governor proposes ban on transgender women from female sports

Governor Kristi Noem has released the text of her draft legislation to block Critical Race Theory as the basis of education for South Dakota students. Noem says Americans believe ‘all men are created equal,’ and we also believe the American dream is available to all regardless of race, color, or national origin. She says schools should teach children our nation’s true and honest history. They should teach about the successes in establishing a country that is a beacon of freedom to the world, but also teach about our mistakes along the way. Noem believes children should not, however, be taught the false and divisive message that they are responsible for the shortcomings of past generations and other members of our respective races.

POLITICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO