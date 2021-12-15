ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South Dakota governor proposes ban on transgender women from female sports

By The Associated Press
kxnet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is proposing a bill to ban transgender women and girls from participation in female school sports leagues. The proposal will be considered during the legislative session in January. It revives a debate in the Capitol...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Texas Gov. Abbott shows completed section of state-made border wall, pledges to protect state's sovereignty

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott debuted the first part of the state-made border wall Saturday, which he labeled a sharp rebuke of Biden’s "failure to do his job." Abbott authorized the building of the wall six months ago, and then authorized $3 billion funding for the Texas Facilities Commission to bolster the building effort. Abbott stressed that the wall stands on either state land or land that private owners agreed to hand over for the wall.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
South Dakota State
kxnet.com

National Bill of Rights Day

Expectant mother receives ‘surprise blessing’ of over $700 from stranger. Salvation Army warns of food voucher scam circulating. Dickinson long-term care residents have a girls trip birthday celebration. FEMA grants $1.6M for phase III of UMary’s slope stabilization project. Health Inspections. How do zoos protect animals who...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Doug Burgum
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma Republican proposes banning 1619 Project from classrooms

An Oklahoma lawmaker is proposing a ban of the 1619 Project curriculum, which centers on Black Americans’ experience before and after slavery in the classroom. Roland Republican Rep. Jim Olsen’s House Bill 2988 would ban teaching the Pulitzer Prize winning 1619 Project by The New York Times that has been turned into a curriculum to better educate students about the experiences of Black people in the United States.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kxnet.com

Texas governor’s decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Doling out pardons is a holiday tradition for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who around every Christmas grants them to a handful of ordinary citizens, typically for minor offenses committed years or decades ago. But one name stands out on his desk: George Floyd. Abbott has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Women#Transgender People#Racism#Pierre#Ap#Republicans#Noem#House Bill 1298#Hb 1298#Senate
WTAJ

Mastriano all but declares in race for Pennsylvania governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state senator who has helped spread conspiracy theories about last year’s presidential election and led opposition to pandemic-related shutdowns, vaccine mandates and masking orders is all but officially declaring that he will run for governor. Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, said in appearances online over the weekend that he has […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
drgnews.com

Noem introduces draft of proposed legislation to ban teaching of Critical Race Theory in South Dakota

Governor Kristi Noem has released the text of her draft legislation to block Critical Race Theory as the basis of education for South Dakota students. Noem says Americans believe ‘all men are created equal,’ and we also believe the American dream is available to all regardless of race, color, or national origin. She says schools should teach children our nation’s true and honest history. They should teach about the successes in establishing a country that is a beacon of freedom to the world, but also teach about our mistakes along the way. Noem believes children should not, however, be taught the false and divisive message that they are responsible for the shortcomings of past generations and other members of our respective races.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona mayor defies governor's COVID vaccine mandate ban: 'No authority'

TUCSON, Ariz. - One Arizona mayor announced that she will keep the coronavirus vaccine mandate for city workers in place despite Gov. Doug Ducey's renewal of an executive order banning local governments from imposing the vaccine requirements. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero made the announcement on Thursday, saying in a tweet...
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy