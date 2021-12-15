ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers back on top of AP Pro32 poll; Bucs, Pats follow

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — After another dominating win,...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Eagles get bad news on one of their starters ahead of Washington game

Why does it always have to be good news/bad news with this Philadelphia Eagles team? Just as we all were finally getting over the fact that the NFL’s league offices screwed the Birds by moving what was supposed to be a Sunday afternoon game to one that will be played on Tuesday evening (hey, some of us don’t heal as quickly as others), the smiles that crossed our face early on Sunday have been replaced by Sunday evening eye-rolls.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Refs tried and failed to end Steelers’ season with awful fourth-down spot

The officials tried and failed to screw over the Steelers on Sunday, as a fourth-down spot with just seconds remaining had the potential to end Pittsburgh’s season. As they say, the ball don’t lie, and with just seconds left in the Steelers’ Week 15 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh was gifted a little poetic justice.
NFL
TexansDaily

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Set To Make First NFL Start

HOUSTON - Jonathan Owens is poised to make personal history - and national headlines - when he makes his first NFL start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Houston Texans' safety, a former undrafted free agent from Missouri State and current boyfriend of TIME's Athlete of the Year Simone Biles, steps into the spotlight against Jaguars rookie quarterback and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s 3-word answer when asked what’s wrong with Panthers’ passing game

The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s true injury, revealed

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly been in danger of having quarterback Lamar Jackson miss the first game of his career due to injury because of an ankle sprain. However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it wasn’t an ankle sprain that the Ravens QB had been dealing with, but rather a bone bruise.
NFL

