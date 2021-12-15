Packers back on top of AP Pro32 poll; Bucs, Pats follow

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
Following her father’s resignation as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer’s daughter has taken to social media to attack those she believes are opponents of her father. A 28-year-old fitness teacher, Gigi Meyer, commented on Instagram: ‘The adversary wants us to break and crawl under a...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
After just 13 games into his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Urban Meyer was fired. Between his unprofessional conduct in the locker room and antics off the field earlier in the year at an Ohio bar, the team made the decision to cut ties. The worst case...
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has gotten fined after he was in a scrum defending his quarterback. Dak Prescott was hit as he was going out of bounds off a scramble and both Elliott and tackle La’el Collins didn’t like it. Both players were hit with $10,300 fines.
This shouldn’t come as a news flash to anyone, but the NFL didn’t move the Raiders game on Saturday out of safety concerns. They said they did, but they didn’t. There was a plan in place for exactly the scenario that the Browns were in with COVID-19 and the league abandoned it in the 11th hour.
The Indianapolis Colts faced the New England Patriots on Saturday night without their starting center Ryan Kelly. Kelly was not with the Colts for practice on Thursday. He was downgraded to out for Saturday’s game due to personal reasons. The Locked On Colts podcast stated that Kelly was not...
Why does it always have to be good news/bad news with this Philadelphia Eagles team? Just as we all were finally getting over the fact that the NFL’s league offices screwed the Birds by moving what was supposed to be a Sunday afternoon game to one that will be played on Tuesday evening (hey, some of us don’t heal as quickly as others), the smiles that crossed our face early on Sunday have been replaced by Sunday evening eye-rolls.
Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
The officials tried and failed to screw over the Steelers on Sunday, as a fourth-down spot with just seconds remaining had the potential to end Pittsburgh’s season. As they say, the ball don’t lie, and with just seconds left in the Steelers’ Week 15 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh was gifted a little poetic justice.
The Buffalo Bills got back on the winning track with a 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers but it was just more than a win for the Bills. During the game, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen became the quarterback in Franchise history to throw for 30 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.
Mac Jones looked like a rookie against the Indianapolis Colts. The New England Patriots signal-caller couldn’t do much of anything from the first drive, as the Colts carried the momentum from the beginning. Jones had two interceptions over the past seven games during the Patriots’ win streak and he had two after the opening minutes of the second quarter.
HOUSTON - Jonathan Owens is poised to make personal history - and national headlines - when he makes his first NFL start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Houston Texans' safety, a former undrafted free agent from Missouri State and current boyfriend of TIME's Athlete of the Year Simone Biles, steps into the spotlight against Jaguars rookie quarterback and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly been in danger of having quarterback Lamar Jackson miss the first game of his career due to injury because of an ankle sprain. However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it wasn’t an ankle sprain that the Ravens QB had been dealing with, but rather a bone bruise.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger failed to throw for a touchdown in Sunday’s Week 15 game against the Tennessee Titans, but he did rush for one–marking his first rushing TD in three years. Of course, Big Ben was quite delighted with his accomplishment, and that was quite clear...
Antonio Brown is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the team has clarified that he’s not going anywhere. That clearly has him feeling bold, at least on social media. Brown, who has now served a three-game suspension for using a fake vaccination card, sent a defiant tweet on Monday demanding respect.
Bashaud Breeland is going straight to Twitter after being cut by the Minnesota Vikings. The veteran cornerback was released on Saturday after getting into a heated altercation with coaches and teammates during practice. Shortly after the news broke, Breeland posted several tweets. “Wow,” his first tweet read. “I wanna...
Comments / 0