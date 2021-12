Update 1.84 has arrived for Apex Legends and here’s the full list of changes and fixes made to the game with this update. The Collection event begins on December 7th, at 10AM PT, but players can pre-load the patch on December 6th. The patch does usher in the Raiders Collection Event which will run from December 7th until December 21st. While that event will bring some new cosmetic items and challenges, this patch does do some necessary house cleaning to go alongside the new content in the form of bug fixes, qol improvements, and more. Here’s everything new with the Apex Legends 1.84 update.

