JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An eyesore along the Downtown Jacksonville skyline will live to see the light of day in 2022 after demolition was rescheduled yet again. The new demolition date for the Berkman Plaza II has been postponed to Jan. 8, 2022, according to the City of Jacksonville. That follows a postponement that would have seen the building imploded Dec. 20 at 10 a.m., the latest in a series of delays in getting rid of the incomplete high-rise.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO