COP26 has created real momentum in getting investors to achieve net zero by 2050. Numerous banks, asset owners, and asset managers made net-zero commitments ahead of the Glasgow meeting, with more than $130 trillion of assets under management now subject to such pledges. That's good news, but it's a bit early for a victory lap.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO