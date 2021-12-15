ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

S.Korea stocks fall as Fed looms, record virus cases dent sentiment

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday on caution ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while a record daily coronavirus cases at home weighed on investors' risk appetite. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0126 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 4.55 points, or 0.15%, to 2,983.40, extending declines to a fourth straight session. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.13%, while platform company Naver and battery maker LG Chem fell 0.77% and 0.43%, respectively. ** Markets wait to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve on when it would stop buying assets and start raising interest rates, possibly piling pressure on its peers to follow. ** South Korea reported 7,850 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, its highest daily total, as breakthrough infections among vaccinated people continued to spike, with the number of serious patients also reaching a fresh high at 964. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 99.5 billion won ($83.93 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,185.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.24% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,185.4 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,184.8. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.09 point to 109.07. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.6 basis points to 1.819%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 2.192%. ($1 = 1,185.5100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

