Originally published Dec. 20, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota family is grieving the loss of a husband, father, and Vikings fan. Josh Engle died from a traumatic brain injury. He fell down a flight of stairs at the Vikings-Packer game at U.S Bank Stadium last month and died from his injuries. When Engle moved to Minnesota from California 20 years ago, the 49ers fan also became a Vikings fan. “That morning is a morning I’ll never forget,” Amber Engle, Josh’s wife said. Amber says she last saw Engle before the home Vikings-Packers game in November. During the first quarter, he went to go get...

