Mayor-elect Adams taps Keechant Sewell as first female NYPD commissioner

By ROCCO PARASCANDOLA, CHRIS SOMMERFELDT AND MICHAEL GARTLAND
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — Mayor-elect Eric Adams has selected a Long Island police chief to become the first female commissioner of the NYPD — opting for a backyard pick after an extensive national search for his first top cop, four sources told the Daily News late Tuesday. Keechant...

www.miamiherald.com

CBS New York

Sources: Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Considering Nixing Swearing-In Ceremony In Brooklyn Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned Mayor-elect Eric Adams is considering canceling his swearing-in ceremony due to concerns over rising COVID-19 cases. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1 at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, which holds 3,000 seats, instead of the traditional City Hall. But sources said that may not happen. There has been no official word yet from the mayor-elect. Sources also told CBS2 a private midnight swearing-in ceremony would still take place.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Presents George Gresham, Charles Rangel With Keys To New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio handed over the keys to New York City to well-known leaders in the Black community Saturday. The Reverend Al Sharpton officiated the event at the National Action Network‘s House of Justice in Harlem. The mayor then presented the keys to national labor leader George Gresham and former congressman and civil rights activist Charles Rangel, who made history as the first African-American chair of the influential House Ways and Means Committee. Rangel also took part in the 1965 marches from Selma to Montgomery. “We have another chance to be somebody, and that somebody is not Black heroes and good people. It’s you,” he said. “We all can be better. We all can do more. We all can fight for more.” Rangel is also a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Adams taps Sewell to head up NYPD

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams named Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell as the incoming commissioner to the New York Police Department on Dec. 15, following through on his campaign promise to choose the first female commissioner of the force. As Adams — and now, Sewell, too —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Break
Politics
Shore News Network

New York Police officers throw American flag on the ground, arrest unvaccinated man after trying to order food at Panera Bread

BROOKLYN, NY – A vaccination mandate and passport protester was arrested inside a Brooklyn Panera Bread restaurant after being refused service for not showing his vaccination status. The man said he was not protesting, but was ordering food and even though he paid, did not receive his food. The man said he ordered the food and paid for it, but was refused service by the restaurant. Panera Bread did not release a statement regarding the incident which was shared to Twitter by Leeroy Press.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Baltimore Sun

Kurt Schmoke left politics behind. Today he teaches the city’s history — and his own — at University of Baltimore.

Former Baltimore City Mayor Kurt Schmoke doesn’t care to dwell on his past in politics. The city’s first elected Black mayor didn’t hang on to the framed map marking the locations of completed projects that colleagues presented him on his last day in office. And when Schmoke thinks of the moments in his life that he would handle differently, it’s the tie games and losses from his notable ...
BALTIMORE, MD

