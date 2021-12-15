The nephew of former San Jose mayor Tom McEnery has accused him of foiling a deal over San Pedro Square Market

Travel software business Mondee Inc. on Monday announced plans to go public next year in a merger with a blank check company. The San Mateo-based company said it expects to raise about $292 million in a combination with New York-based special purpose acquisition company ITHAX Acquisition Corp. in the first half of 2022. About $50 million of that is coming from a private placement and the rest is from the cash held in trust by the SPAC.

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO